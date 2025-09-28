Blues Sign Cam Fowler to a 3-Year Extension

The St. Louis Blues have announced that defenseman Cam Fowler signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract extension with an average annual value of $6.1 million.

Fowler, 33, was traded last season, in December 2024, by the Anaheim Ducks to the Blues with a 2027 Ducks fourth-round pick in exchange for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a 2027 Blues second-round pick. Fowler would also be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) during the 2026 offseason.

Fowler Is Locked In Through 2028-29

While the contract seems short, Fowler is close to the end of his career, so it is no surprise that he signed a shorter deal. However, after acquiring him last season, the Blues hit the jackpot as he suddenly turned his performance upward with 36 points in 51 games with the Blues. A significant improvement from his 17 games with the Ducks last season, where he only recorded four points.

Fowler took on a bigger role for a Blues roster that suffered a significant injury loss to their defensive core in Torey Krug before the 2024-25 season. His efforts helped the Blues on their massive 12-game win streak, which pushed them into the playoffs after two seasons of no playoff hockey.

Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

During the 2025 NHL Playoffs, Fowler finished with a team-leading 10 points in seven games in the Blues’ first round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. However, it was not enough as the Blues lost in a double overtime Game 7.

Fowler was the only UFA among the Blues’ top four defensemen who was due to be a free agent in 2026.