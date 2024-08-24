Blue Jackets Help Build 13th Playground in Columbus Community

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to make life-changing impact in their community. On Friday, they spent the day along with several volunteers making sure one Near East Side neighborhood would have a gathering space for generations to come. They all came together to help build the 13th playground the team has funded throughout Central Ohio.

Volunteers from both the Blue Jackets and the YMCA came together to build this new playground. It is located at the Eldon and Elsie Ward Family YMCA on Woodland Avenue. Once completed, the playground will be the centerpiece of the outdoor space which will also have other things added such as pavilions, picnic tables, community gardens and even a pickleball court.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation awarded the Ward YMCA a grant of $150,000 to help kickstart the playground. Players Sean Kuraly and Daniil Tarasov came by in the afternoon to help with some of the construction and to meet with some of the children in the neighborhood.

Sean Kuraly and Daniil Tarasov helped build the 13th playground in the Columbus Community. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Blue Jackets Foundation Director Andee Cochran says that their work centers around the children and ultimately giving them a safe place to gather and play.

“Annually, our Foundation has an opportunity for nonprofits to submit grants. We look for grants that align with the Foundation’s mission of keeping kids healthy, active and safe,” Cochran said. “When you think about kids and you think of playgrounds here at the Ward YMCA in this community, they were lacking a safe play space. So when this came across to us talking to Tony Collins of the YMCA, we knew that this was a good fit.”

“We had previously built 12 playgrounds in the Columbus area for situations just like this. And so to have our 13th Blue Jackets’ playground go up today is incredible. But more than that, you’ll see all of our front-office staff here as well as our players. And while we know the kids are going to get so much out of this playground, the time spent out of the office and connecting together for our staff and players in the community, I feel like they actually get just as much out of it as well.”

Foundation Grant Was Just the Beginning

On site for the festivities on Friday was Tony Collins, the CEO & President of the YMCA of Central Ohio. He’s been actively involved with the Blue Jackets since the time the first team-funded playground was built at Krumm Park in 2012.

Among the roles Collins has held were the Director of Parks and Rec in Gahanna as well as the Board Chair of the Ohio Parks and Recs Association. He partnered with the Blue Jackets and mid-states recreation team to help build the playground at Krumm park in 2012.

Since 2015, he has partnered with the team on the building of eight additional playgrounds. He calls this playground at Ward “a full-circle moment.” He gives full credit to the Blue Jackets for their ongoing mission in the community.

“We are blessed in Columbus to have the Blue Jackets,” Collins said. “Their investment in the community is unreal. They have so many of these Blue Jackets playgrounds to encourage kids and families to be together, to be outside, to provide spaces for community organizations like the Y Rec and Parks to be able to serve our community in a better way.”

The Blue Jackets have a special bond with their community. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

The grant of $150,000 by the Blue Jackets’ Foundation turned out to only be the beginning for this particular project at Ward. It was seed money that is turning into something much bigger.

“That initial investment launched a bigger project,” Collins said. “We had the idea for the playground and the Blue Jackets believe in serving and serving specifically in this part of the community. But that launched the Columbus Foundation to help contribute to the project. So they donated to the project. Then when we went to Congresswoman (Joyce) Beatty and showed her the investment from the Blue Jackets and the Foundation, she went to bat for us in the capital budget and we received even more dollars.”

“We’re going to be able to put a shelter out here for day campers and families to utilize. We’re going to be able to put a new safer entry to day camp. Hopefully, if we can get a couple more resources put together even a pickleball court on the site. This launched all of that. Sometimes, it just takes that first believer, that first donor. The Blue Jackets played that role in this case. Not only is the program legendary in its investment in our community, it was the launching point for this particular project.”

Final Touches

The day started with empty space. It ended with a beautiful playground thanks to the efforts of many people. The response by volunteers was so overwhelming that even finding work for everyone was a challenge.

The playground still has a few finishing touches it needs. A special flooring will be installed once everything sets at the park. Then there will be an official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

New Columbus Blue Jackets playground at Ward YMCA. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

Children and families of the neighborhood will soon have a place to gather and play in a safe environment. New friendships will be made. Memories will last a lifetime.

In the span of about six hours, more than just a playground was built at Ward. Thanks to the Blue Jackets, hope was given to an entire community.