Blue Jackets Jordan Harris Says He’s Ready For More

Patrik Laine being traded to the Montreal Canadiens generated all of the headlines when the deal went down. The Columbus Blue Jackets were able to get a roster player back who could help them both now and in the future.

Defenseman Jordan Harris came to the Blue Jackets in the deal that saw the Canadiens also acquire a 2026 second-round pick. Laine and his $8.7 million off the books for the next two seasons stands out as one of the biggest parts of the trade from a Blue Jackets’ perspective.

But don’t forget about Harris. He’s ready to show everyone he has more to give.

Harris Speaks to Media

On Tuesday afternoon, Harris spoke to the Columbus media for the first time since the trade. He admitted being surprised by the trade. What was he doing when the trade was taking place?

“I was on my way to HomeGoods actually to pick up a table that we bought yesterday in my mom’s SUV,” Harris said. “And I got a call on the way there from Kent (Hughes) and we chatted for probably a good 5-10 minutes just about everything. And then he said the trade call would be incoming. He said you never know about trade calls. Sometimes they fall through but he said the plan you’ll be traded to Columbus in the Laine deal. So that’s where I found out and then went in and got the table came out and Don (Waddell) gave me a call and so chatted with him for a bit. So it was definitely a busy day. I was on the phone a lot after that for the rest of the day. But yeah, it definitely was not what I was expecting going into Home Goods.”

Jordan Harris learned of the trade while shopping for a table at HomeGoods. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Harris was in a constant competition for playing time on the Canadiens. He appeared in 56 games in 2023-24 averaging over 17 minutes a game.

But with the vast amount of young talent in Montreal, Harris was traded out of a position of abundance. At this point in his career, he feels he has a better understanding of what it takes and is eager to show that.

“I think now that I have a better feeling and understanding of how things go and I have some games under my belt.” Harris said. “I really feel like the next step in what I want to do is showcase what I work on the summer and what I can do as a player. I think as a defenseman, I’m not the biggest defenseman, but there’s a lot of tools I can use to defend hard and join the rush. I think there’s some offensive stuff I want to continue to add in my game while not taking away from my strengths as a defender. So there’s a lot of good stuff and I definitely feel like there’s more that I can give and I’m excited to show it and have been working on.”

“I always think there’s more. I always think I can give more as a player and as a person, but I think that I have definitely more to give as a player. I know the strengths of my game. I know my abilities. I really feel like there’s a lot more to give and I feel like that ties in well to the team.”

Where Will Harris Fit?

On the Canadiens, Harris primarily played in the bottom-four. The Blue Jackets coming into 2024-25 will have competition in that part of the lineup.

Fighting for spots on the blueline will be David Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk, Jack Johnson and Jake Christiansen. Although he’s a lefty, Harris can play both sides and is comfortable on the right should the opportunity come up.

Harris admitted he’s looked at the Blue Jackets’ depth chart and knows he will have to fight for his place in the lineup. But it’s more about where he’s at with his game than looking at it as a competition.

“I was kind of familiar with the team ahead of the trade but definitely looked to see what the group looked like a little more in depth yesterday. And I’m excited,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of great pieces. There’s a lot of really exciting talent. It seems like a hungry group. There’s a lot of younger guys, but also a lot of veterans who have played and been around.”

“So in terms of like the competition aspect, I find that competition is healthy, right? And you get to this level and there’s always going to be competition no matter where you play especially as you get through college and professional. So I’m excited about that. I don’t really see it in terms of we’re gonna be battling for spots. I’m gonna be battling with this guy. It’s more so what can I do to play my game and play to my strengths. And that’s all you can really control at the end of the day and show what you can do. That’s more so where my head has been at instead of thinking about where possible competition could lie.”

Harris Looked Up To David Savard

Former Blue Jacket David Savard had the opportunity to go home and play for the Canadiens. Harris and others looked up to Savard as a father figure in many ways.

Harris couldn’t stop beaming when talking about the influence Savard had on his career with the Canadiens. He even got to see what mad Savard looked like.

“I could talk about this guy all day,” Harris said. “I learned that he’s incredible at blocking shots, that’s for sure. I think everyone in the building could see that. The guy, it’s a skill honestly. How he can block so many shots? But just how to carry yourself. He keeps it light every day, but he comes to work incredibly consistent. (He’s) a guy that any team in the NHL would be lucky to have in the locker room.

“I’d say the main thing I took away was just how you can get stuff done and work hard, but also enjoyed doing it at the same time. That’s Savy and I think that’s the definition of him. He brings so much light and happiness and joy to wherever he is at. But he is the ultimate competitor. He snapped a few times in Montreal and we’re all like uh oh, Savy’s going full dad mode now. And he’d be freaking out the refs and stuff. He has that competitive spirit in him, but he’s super lighthearted and a special teammate. So really fortunate to be able to have been able to play with him.”

The Laine saga is now officially over. He and the Blue Jackets each got a clean break. The team now has a player in Harris who is eager to show everyone he’s ready for more. If he plays like his personality, he could have a long NHL career ahead of him yet.