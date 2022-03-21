Blue Jackets’ Live Trade Deadline News & Analysis

Welcome to our live file for the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline for the Columbus Blue Jackets. This post will be updated with news, views and analysis all day as we countdown towards the 3 P.M. eastern deadline.

We are live at Nationwide Arena for the balance of the day. The Blue Jackets are scheduled to practice at 11 A.M. Then once the deadline passes, GM Jarmo Kekalainen will speak to the media to recap the day.

But until then, keep checking back here as this piece will be updated in real-time as new information arises. We will instantly react to it and tell you what to expect moving forward.

A Quick Primer

As we’ve written before, the names to watch are Max Domi, Joonas Korpisalo and Dean Kukan. Those are the Blue Jackets’ pending UFA’s. There could be some other surprises too should the right opportunity present itself.

Max Domi is the big name to watch on Monday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets have plenty of cap space and assets to work with. They are primed to be one of the most interesting teams of deadline day because they could either do very little or a lot.

Elvis Merzlikins’ injury could complicate some things if he is unable to return in short order. Treat him as day-to-day for now until the team gives an official update.

Alright you should be set. Keep checking back as news breaks.

10:10 A.M. – Good morning from Nationwide Arena. All quiet for now. The Blue Jackets will practice at the top of the hour. We’ll watch who’s here and who’s not. As for what to watch for, Max Domi is near the top of most trade boards. I keep saying watch Boston with this although others will inquire. Also watch for the Blue Jackets as a third-party broker for cap purposes. They could give relief to cap-strapped teams. Finally for now, the Blue Jackets are open to a hockey deal. They won’t be alone. Expect things to pick up as practice begins and then in the final hours until 3 P.M. Keep checking back here for updates and instant analysis.

10:20 A.M. – The Bruins have announced a two-year extension for Jake DeBrusk. It’s a possible indication of a sign and trade. With a contract signed, he becomes more tradable. I would watch the Blue Jackets here. I believe they like him. But there will be plenty of competition.

12:00 P.M. – We just spoke to Brad Larsen. He said Max Domi had a “maintenance day” and was having his foot looked at. He was scheduled to practice. Elvis Merzlikins is day-to-day. Adam Boqvist is getting closer to returning. Boone Jenner remains week-to-week and Larsen said he hasn’t been told it’s a potentially season-ending situation for Jenner. Larsen agrees 100% that teams shouldn’t have to play on the trade deadline.

12:00 P.M. – Joonas Korpisalo and J-F Berube were the two goalies at practice. It’s looks more and more like Korpisalo will not only be staying past the deadline, he could start Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

12:50 P.M. – The expectation is that Domi will be traded by 3 P.M. eastern. The teams believed to be interested are Boston, Washington and Colorado. Outside of that, it’s been pretty quiet so far. It just takes one phone call to change everything.

1:35 P.M. – According to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch, he’s heard some chatter regarding Domi and the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have heavily scouted at Nationwide Arena in recent weeks including some higher end hockey ops folks. It would make sense. Stay tuned.

2:10 P.M. – Trades are heating up around the league as we continue to wait on any Blue Jackets’ moves. It’s been quiet most of the day here. It would be a surprise if they went the whole day not making any moves. Still 50 minutes to go. Remember trades can be announced after 3 P.M.

2:30 P.M. – Just 30 minutes left. Still waiting on the Blue Jackets to see if they elect to do anything.

2:45 P.M. – Source said J-F Berube was assigned to AHL Cleveland presumably to be eligible for the rest of the AHL regular season and postseason should they make it. You can expect paper moves around the league for this.

3:15 P.M. – Multiple reports indicated that Domi was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before the deadline. Details are still forthcoming.

4:00 P.M. – GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that 33 trades were pending through the Central Registry queue. Many deals still waiting official announcement as the league has to approve them including the Domi deal. It is reportedly a three-way deal with Carolina and Florida with salary retention and other pieces.