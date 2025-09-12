Blue Jackets News & Rumors: 25th Anniversary Logo, Prospects Tournament & More

Hockey is very much back in the air. Prospect tournaments are underway across the NHL in advance of Training Camps which will open next week.

For the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 2025-26 season marks their 25th anniversary season in the NHL. There will be a variety of activities and events held throughout the year to honor their quarter century.

At the end of last week, the Blue Jackets revealed what their 25th anniversary logo looked like on the ice. That’s where we begin this week’s edition of Blue Jackets News & Rumors.

25th Anniversary Logo

The Blue Jackets previously revealed what the logo looked like. The team started their process of installing the ice at Nationwide Arena which included the debut of the 25th anniversary logo at center ice.

In all, it takes approximately 14,000 gallons of water and 300 gallons of white paint to make a surface that is 1″ to 1.25″ thick throughout. It takes a certain level of care and precision to make everything work.

As part of ice installation, Ice Operations Director Sean Murphy spoke about the process and what it takes to get everything ready. Here’s a little of what he had to say about how the process starts.

“We clean the floor, bring up any grime that’s from the shows over the summer as clean as possible. Then we put down a very thin layer of water to start. Once we have a base layer of water down, we will use white powdered paint that’s specific for ice making. That’s what makes the ice white. So when you see that, that is a mixture of water and powdered white paint. We will spray the entire floor with that. Then we will seal that again with water. Then we go out and measure lines and paint logos. We are putting a logo in today so that’s the exciting part of this.”

The Blue Jackets recently installed their 25th Anniversary Logo they are using at center ice in 2025-26. (Photo credit: Columbus Blue Jackets)

Murphy went on to say that cleanup is one of the most important things they do when it comes to preparing the ice. With different shows in town such as concerts and monster trucks throughout the summer, grease and other dirt can be everywhere. Their team has to get it cleaned up as much as possible otherwise the ice itself could become an issue halfway through the year as the water won’t freeze properly.

Murphy usually puts in around 10 hours a day for the bulk of the work. But he will come in early and stay late to ensure even the smallest details are perfect. It’s a job that doesn’t get a lot of attention but its importance cannot be understated.

You May Also Like

Murphy went to say that the ice has to stay at a depth of 1″ to 1.25″ all season per NHL regulations. It’s also not just one layer of water that gets frozen over. It’s several smaller, thinner layers that make the ice surface. Once the ice is installed, it’s installed for the whole season no matter what shows go on during the year. His job is to continuously monitor the ice surface to ensure it meets the necessary standards set forth.

While a lot of work is put in, the finished product makes the time spent worth it. The logo is prominent at center ice and crystal clear. The water used that freezes into ice goes through a process of having solids removed to help make the logo clearer to see.

Fans will get their first look at the new logo at center ice during the team’s first preseason game Sunday Sept 21 against the St. Louis Blues.

Buffalo Prospect’s Tournament

The Blue Jackets played their opening game of the 2025 Buffalo Prospect’s Tournament on Thursday night. They lost to the New Jersey Devils by an 8-2 score.

The goals were scored by Oiva Keskinen and Jack Williams. The Devils scored five unanswered goals from the middle of the second on after it was a 3-2 game.

The Blue Jackets give up four goals in the third and drop their opener at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo by an 8-2 score to New Jersey. #CBJ has tomorrow off and then faces the home Sabres on Saturday. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) September 12, 2025

The Blue Jackets don’t play on Friday but have games Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres and then Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Of note, Luca Pinelli is wearing the C for the team this week. Williams and Guillaume Richard are each wearing the A’s.

The Blue Jackets have several invites on this roster given some of their top prospects are in college and not eligible to play in this tournament. As for a storyline to watch over the weekend, it’s a chance to see where the players are at in their development against similar competition. It also gives the invites a chance to make an impression with several scouts in the stands watching. We’ll also see which ones get an invite to main camp as well.

Side Dishes