5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Stanley Cup This Season

The Edmonton Oilers‘ Stanley Cup-contending window could be closing much quicker than most had envisioned. After the 2024-25 season had wrapped up, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before the Oilers and Connor McDavid put pen to paper on a contract extension, though the 28-year-old remains unsigned past 2025-26 and could potentially be gone afterward.

That would be devastating for the organization and its fan base, who have watched this team transition into an elite group after going through a very tough decade in the 2010s. The good news, however, is that McDavid is still under contract as of now, meaning they will have at least one more shot to win it all.

Though the Oilers have played a lot of hockey over the last two seasons, given their back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, they have also proved that they run the Western Conference. That was particularly clear in this year’s run, as they dismantled both the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in quick fashion. Their fan base should feel very optimistic that not only will the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final, but win it all this coming season. Here are the five main reasons that will come to fruition.

Hungrier Than Ever

While there have certainly been some tweaks to this roster, the core group of this team has suffered heartbreak in each of the past two seasons. Losing one Stanley Cup, let alone two in a row, is a devastating feeling for this group, who undoubtedly believe they are good enough to win it all.

That feeling of disappointment and frustration is certainly still with them, and leaves them with a massive chip on their respective shoulders heading into the 2025-26 season. They are hungrier than ever now, which is a scary thought for the other 31 teams across the NHL.

McDavid May Have One Final Shot to Finish the Job

While McDavid may wind up signing an extension with the Oilers, it is far from the guarantee it felt like it was going to be months ago. His main goal when heading to Edmonton was to bring the city its sixth Stanley Cup championship, and with the competitor that he is, you know it’s driving him crazy that he hasn’t been able to pull through.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Even if McDavid is wrestling with his future, his desire to win, and to win in Edmonton, is as high as ever. If he does have any sort of inkling this could be it with the Oilers, fans should expect him to put it all on the line in a way they haven’t seen from him before. At this point, it’s hard to see him being stopped, even if he and his teammates wind up meeting the Florida Panthers yet again.

Healthy Ekholm and Hyman

You never want to make excuses in professional sports, and the athletes in their respective craft never would, but Oilers fans can’t help but wonder if this latest Stanley Cup Final would have panned out differently had the team been healthy.

The Oilers were without Zach Hyman for the entire Cup Final, as the 33-year-old suffered a fractured wrist in the Western Conference Final. He’s still working his way back from the injury, but should be healthy to begin the regular season. Assuming he can remain healthy throughout the playoffs, the Oilers will be in a much better spot.

Mattias Ekholm was able to compete in the Cup Final, but was far less than 100 percent, recently revealing that he played with a torn adductor. It was clear that he wasn’t at his best against the Panthers, but Oilers fans can count on the top-pairing blueliner to be back to his usual dominant self in 2025-26.

Youth Injected Into Lineup

One of the biggest concerns regarding the Oilers last season was their age. They were the oldest of all 32 NHL teams, leading some to believe they wouldn’t have enough gas in the tank to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. Though they were able to prove that wrong, it was clear that they needed to get younger heading into 2025-26.

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Oilers parted ways with the likes of Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner, while trading both Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson. They brought in 29-year-old Andrew Mangiapane and are expected to give a pair of 21-year-olds in Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard a shot at cracking the lineup. Should they both make it, they will add to an Oilers forward group that has another young talent in Vasily Podkolzin.

There Will Be an Upgrade in Net

The Oilers are set to enter the 2025-26 season with the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard once again, though fans may not need to worry. First off, there is plenty of motivation on Skinner’s behalf that goes well past losing back-to-back Cup Finals. He’s looking to strike big on a deal next summer with his contract coming off the books at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and could put himself into the conversation for a spot on Canada’s roster at the 2026 Olympics with a hot start to the season.

If Skinner struggles again, Oilers management will almost surely make a move for a goalie, knowing very well that this could be their last true shot at a Stanley Cup. Though they’ve traded several picks away in recent years, they still have their first-round selection in 2027, which they will use for goaltending help at or ahead of the trade deadline should it become necessary.

This Is the Oilers’ Time

Ever since the Oilers were able to select McDavid first overall back in 2015, pundits everywhere believed that they would not only morph into Stanley Cup contenders but also win at least one during his tenure. That hasn’t happened to this point, but the truly great ones always find a way, and that will be no different for McDavid.