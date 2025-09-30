Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Chinakhov, Calm Camp & More

Five down. Just two more preseason games to go this week. Then we can finally get to the real stuff. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, their focus is making sure they’re ready for Game 1 in Nashville.

The team has a set of games this week against the Washington Capitals in their final tune up prior to the start of the regular season. Given the wave of cuts that just took place, expect to see a heavier NHL lineup as the players continue to get their legs under them.

We start this week’s News & Rumors by re-visiting a situation that was one of the top stories coming into camp. There seems to be another twist in the story.

Chinakhov Latest

At Monday’s practice, Yegor Chinakhov was skating on the Blue Jackets’ fourth line. He alternated line rushes with Zach Aston-Reese on the left wing. Isac Lundestrom and Miles Wood were also on that line.

But what makes this a significant development is that Chinakhov took the second rotation meaning unless the Blue Jackets have an injury or they change their mind about lines, he could project to be a healthy scratch on opening night. He also wasn’t on either power play unit.

Chinakhov’s trade request was never rescinded. But he and the team including GM Don Waddell and head coach Dean Evason spoke to him preseason to clear the air.

Chinakhov has appeared in three of the five preseason games and has 1-2-3 in those games. He’s been noticeable in a good way. That’s what makes him on the fourth line and a potential healthy scratch notable.

Here’s what Evason said on Monday when asked about Chinakhov being “demoted.”

“We’ve got one extra forward so we have to put four on a line obviously. We can’t build another line.” Evason said. “So we’re still evaluating, talking. I don’t know, did he play three games? He scored. He’s competed. He’s worked. He’s done all the right things. We’re going to have a tough choice. If this is the forward group that we go into the season with, we’re going to have a difficult, which would be good because we think all 13 that are here right now can play.”

Yegor Chinakhov rotated on the fourth line Monday at practice. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When asked how long Chinakhov would be happy given the request, Evason referred the media to talk to the player.

“You’ll have to ask him. I don’t know. Like I said, he’s done all the right things to deserve to be here. The same as the other (forwards.) We’re going to have to make a decision when it comes to that time.”

The Blue Jackets’ top nine skated like this on Monday.

Dmitri Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

This is the decision the Blue Jackets are facing. If Chinakhov goes into the top-nine, who among this group comes out?

If time goes on and Chinakhov remains at the bottom of the lineup, the trade request murmurs will start to pick up again. Stay tuned on this one.

Camp Calm?

The Blue Jackets needed a calm training camp. Given what has happened to them over the last few seasons with being in the news for not the best reasons, a drama-free camp would be welcomed at all levels of the organization.

Outside of the Chinakhov trade request, which hasn’t been a complete distraction, the Blue Jackets have enjoyed a calm camp.

Why? A little bit of stability. Waddell and Evason were back. Players knew what to expect going into the offseason and then knew what to expect when they returned to camp.

On top of those things, most roster spots were settled before camp even began. Zach Werenski said it best in a simple way.

“It just feels like camp,” Werenski said. “I haven’t really thought too much about it. I kind of know what to expect with Dean this year and the coaches. Everyone kind of knows what their team is going to be in a sense. Maybe one spot here or there (up for grabs.) I feel like we knew and it’s nice to get down to our group now. It’s just fun to be back around the guys.”

Zach Werenski says this training camp has felt just like camp. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Cole Sillinger echoed the thoughts about camp being calmer.

“The business as usual. I think that it kind of feels like that,” Sillinger said. “We know coming in here that basically if you look at guys on paper, it’s who our roster was plus or minus a couple of guys. But a lot of familiar faces within this locker room right (throughout) the whole entire staff. I love the chmistry in the locker room and just really excited to be back and happy for the year.”

The players have been able to come in and focus on their task without a lot of outside noise. That could prove huge for a team like the Blue Jackets. They feel ready to take the next step. They haven’t had to worry about being on the wrong side of news that could serve as a distraction.

Camp calm might not seem like much of a story. But given how camps of the recent past have gone, it’s a big deal.

Side Dishes

The Blue Jackets cut their roster down to 25 on Sunday. The only true bubble guy that remains is Daemon Hunt. All of the bubble forwards were either sent to Cleveland or placed on waivers for assignment to Cleveland.

Here’s Evason on Hunt: “I’ve seen him. He was in Minnesota with us as well. He’s a big, strong guy that has a skill set that moves the puck very well. (He) does a lot of really good things, plays the game firm all over the place. So for the guys to look at him through camp has been great. He’s earned the right to still be here and he has a chance to stay with our hockey club.”

Now here’s Evason on Luca Del Bel Belluz, a player many thought deserved to stay: “We know Bel can play in the National Hockey League. So does he have a place in our organization? Absolutely. I’m not saying he’s the first call-up guy. We’ve got lots of call-up guys up front. He’s disappointed obviously to not be here still. But he’s done all the right things. He’s got bigger, stronger in the summer. Ans his awareness. He’s a very intelligent player at both ends of the ice as well. He’s got a bright future.”

