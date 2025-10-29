3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 2-1 Shootout Preseason Loss to the Flames

On Monday, Sept. 29, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Calgary Flames for their fifth preseason game of the 2025-26 season. Following the Flames’ win in the first preseason matchup on Sept. 23, Seattle was hoping to get into the win column. The Kraken started off strong with the first goal in the second period after a scoreless first. Towards the middle of the second period, the Flames tied the game. With no change in the score in the third period or overtime, the game went to a shootout to decide the winner. After four rounds, the Flames were victorious, 2-1.

Catton Scores His First Goal with Seattle

Throughout training camp, Berkly Catton tried to make an impact. In this game, he showed us what he is capable of.

Early into the second period, Jani Nyman dropped the puck down for Catton. He skated up towards the net and passed it to Matty Beniers on his right. Beniers’ shot was stopped, but Catton was close by to pick up the rebound. He took a shot and scored not only the first goal of the night but also his first with Seattle.

This goal was a huge break for Catton. One of the biggest storylines of training camp and preseason is who would have a better performance, him or Nyman. The debate is largely in part because the better player will have a better chance of making the opening night roster. Catton cannot play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds because of his age. The 19-year-old has two options this season: make the opening night roster and play in the NHL with the Kraken or get cut and play in the Western Hockey League (WHL) again with the Spokane Chiefs.

With Kaapo Kakko out for the next six weeks with a broken hand, there is also a need for another strong forward presence on the team. Catton definitely stepped up in this game, but is it enough to make the opening night roster? Only time will tell.

Grubauer Had a Strong Night in Net

There is no denying that Philipp Grubauer had a rough performance in the 2024-25 season. He played 26 games and had a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.49 and a save percentage (SV%) of .875. He has been playing in the NHL since the 2012-13 season, and this was his lowest SV% to date.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although this was only a preseason game, Grubauer played like it was the real deal. He made 20 of 21 saves, only letting in one goal by the Flames. He looked strong throughout the entire game, which is a promising sign after his performance last season.

As training camp and preseason continue, the Kraken are considering keeping three goaltenders on their roster. Although Grubauer looked strong in this game, it is difficult to forget about his performance last season. Last season, the Kraken overplayed Joey Daccord. While there is no denying he is a great goaltender, he looked lethargic towards the end of the season. The last thing Seattle needs is to overplay any of their goaltenders again. Let’s hope Grubauer stays in this excellent form as the regular season draws nearer.

Kraken Continue to Struggle in the Shootout

Throughout the past four seasons for the Kraken, they have consistently struggled when a game results in a shootout. In their 20 regular-season games that have resulted in a shootout, they have won eight. Of course, some of it is because of the goaltending. However, it also comes down to the players not being able to make their shots. While Frederick Gaudreau scored on the first shot in the shootout, he was the only Kraken player to score in the four shootout rounds. Perhaps head coach Lane Lambert should practice more shooting drills with the team to make sure they are in top form for the start of the season next week. While not every game ends in a shootout (luckily for the Kraken), they’re better off practicing than not.

Kraken Play Their Final Preseason Game on Oct. 1

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the Kraken will host the Edmonton Oilers for their final preseason matchup of the 2025-26 season. After this, they will have a week-long break before hosting the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9 for their home opener. Now that game will count.