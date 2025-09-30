Sturm Urges Bruins’ Young Talent to Play Freely

In hockey, the toughest opponent can sometimes be yourself. For Fraser Minten, Matt Poitras, and Matej Blumel, that might be the case. The trio carries plenty of potential, but so far this preseason, their play hasn’t translated when the puck drops.

It’s not due to a lack of effort. After Boston’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, head coach Marco Sturm pointed out what he sees as the real hurdle for some of the team’s younger, more promising players.

“They practice so hard and so well the whole time, and I feel like in games, they think too much,” said Sturm. “So I gotta get them out of that. Just don’t think. Play the game.”

It’s a fine line to walk. On one hand, coaches want cerebral players who can read and react quickly. On the other hand, overthinking can become a player’s worst enemy. The balance lies in that middle ground; playing with feel, trusting instincts, and letting the game come naturally.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. Nothing is simple in the NHL, but the challenge for players like Minten, Poitras, and Blumel is to turn those easier habits into second nature.

Poitras, Minten and Blumel Competing for Opening Night Roster

All three of these players have legitimate NHL potential and should be factored into the team’s short- and long-term plans. Poitras, the team’s second-round pick from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, has already played in 66 games at the NHL level, recording six goals and 26 points. Poitras had his first NHL season cut short due to an injury that limited him to just 33 games as a rookie. His second season was also limited to 33 games, though he would get a chance to develop in the AHL last season for an additional 40 games. In that time, he’d score 17 goals and 41 points with the team before adding another two goals and four points in eight postseason contests.

Poitras can be an impactful middle-six forward for the Bruins for years to come, but he’ll need to find a way to play stronger on the puck at times and, as Sturm mentioned, have fun out there and not overthink certain parts of the game. As a strong skater with the versatility to play down the middle or on the wing, though, Poitras may have the inside track on making the opening night roster for the Bruins.

Matt Poitras is competing for an opening night roster spot with the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Minten, this is his first training camp with the Bruins after being acquired by the team as part of the Brandon Carlo trade at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Similar to Poitras, Minten was also a second-round pick in the 2022 Draft. The 21-year-old center would show glimpses during his time with the Maple Leafs, but hasn’t found a way to consistently crack an NHL lineup just yet. He played in six games in Boston last season, recording one goal. He’d also spend 11 games in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, scoring three goals and seven points, adding another two assists in eight playoff games. The point totals haven’t jumped off the page, but Minten shows flashes that suggest a breakout may be around the corner. When it comes, both he and the Bruins stand to benefit.

For Blumel, getting into NHL games has been difficult. The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has played in just 13 NHL games so far, scoring two goals. At the AHL level, however, the winger has been a lights-out goal scorer who has a strong knack for finding the back of the net, seemingly with ease. Over the last two seasons, he scored 31 and 39 goals in 72 games and 67 games, respectively. That kind of production has earned him a long look this fall, but whether it translates at the NHL level remains the question.

It’ll be an uphill battle for Blumel as he has less experience in the Bruins system than either of the two players mentioned prior. He’s also competing with other AHL goal scorers. Alex Steeves joined the Bruins organization this offseason, while Georgii Merkulov has been in the system since 2021. There are only so many roster spots available and unless one of these players can really separate themselves from the rest of the pack, a few of them may be getting reps in the AHL before finally getting a look in the NHL.

When it comes to Poitras, Minten and Blumel, the battle is always going to be against their peers, but that battle starts from within. If they have any chance of earning consistent NHL minutes, they’ll need to get out of their own way at times and play a little looser, but with purpose. Heeding Sturm’s words will be a good place to start, and they have a coach with playing experience who will undoubtedly do his best to prepare them for the moment.