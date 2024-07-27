Blue Jackets One Step Closer to Potential Patrik Laine Trade

The prospects of a potential Patrik Laine trade took an important step forward Friday. Interested teams are now allowed to speak to him directly.

According to multiple reports, Laine has been cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had been there since January and has not played in a game since December.

Now that Laine has been cleared to return, what will happen next? And who might be interested in trading for him? That’s a couple questions we will try to answer.

What to Expect Next

Although there likely won’t be much out there in public, there will be a lot going on behind the scenes. There is the Blue Jackets’ side to this and then there’s the Laine side to this.

Laine expressed an interest for a fresh start under the previous regime when Jarmo Kekalainen was the GM. Reportedly, that desire has not wavered even with new leadership in place.

Patrik Laine has been cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, just because Laine has asked out of Columbus, GM Don Waddell will do everything he can to accommodate the request. But there remains a chance that Laine starts with the Blue Jackets if nothing materializes that makes sense.

From the Blue Jackets’ side, they have to evaluate all of their options. They will need to see who is interested and what could potentially come back in a trade.

The Blue Jackets would prefer a trade that takes Laine’s entire contract off the books. But that could limit the teams that would be able to pull that kind of trade off.

Should the Blue Jackets be open to retention, they would draw more teams into the mix. With more potential competition, they can see about getting a little bit more in compensation. Perhaps a better prospect or a higher draft pick becomes more of a reality.

The biggest issue for the Blue Jackets is the amount of leverage they would have in a deal. Because Laine has asked out and is at a low point in terms of value, it will be challenging to get anything considered significant in a return. That’s why they want to get as many teams involved as possible. That would give them more options to consider. But if the trade package is too insignificant, the team might decide keeping Laine is better. Then they’d have to deal with any potential distractions that come from such a decision.

For the Blue Jackets, getting Laine’s final two years off the books entirely while getting some assets back feels like a best-case scenario in a deal.

On Laine’s side, the most important part is that he’s been cleared from the program. That’s a sign he’s doing better these days. He is training in preparation for the season. He is also still recovering from shoulder surgery. Teams now can get the full scope of the situation by talking to him directly.

Recall the message Laine sent before he entered the program. “I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself…I look forward to returning to the ice with a clear mind and renewed energy.” Being cleared from the program indicates that from a doctor’s standpoint, Laine is ready for action.

Laine’s goal scoring will draw the attention of many teams. Let’s not forget that despite how last season went, he still scored almost a point per game in 2022-23 with 52 points in 56 games. He can still produce and should have many productive years ahead of him. He will want to join a team that is on the verge of winning in which his goal scoring will help elevate them.

Who Might Be Interested?

Just my own 0.02 here. The team that continues to stick out is the Carolina Hurricanes. Laine playing under Rod Brind’Amour would greatly benefit him. He’d also play with his fellow countryman in Sebastian Aho. He would add dynamic elements to an already good team. And then there’s the whole Martin Necas thing they’re still dealing with. Is there a framework of a deal in here somewhere?

The Hurricanes won’t be the only team interested in a potential 30-40 goal scorer. Understanding there would be cap issues, the Florida Panthers would be a team that makes a ton of sense especially if the Blue Jackets retain. Why not a team like the Chicago Blackhawks? They need pieces around Connor Bedard, right? They have the cap room.

There should be enough interest in Laine that the Blue Jackets shouldn’t have trouble making a deal. The issue will be is there enough in the deal to make them pull the trigger.

A big hurdle was cleared Friday. Teams can talk to Laine without restriction. How those conversations go will dictate what offers come to the Blue Jackets. This next week or two could be quite interesting as to where this all goes now.