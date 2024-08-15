Blue Jackets & Patrik Laine Can Benefit By Staying Together

Will he stay or will he go? That’s the question many in the hockey world are wondering when it comes to the Columbus Blue Jackets and star-winger Patrik Laine.

Laine has been cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Interested teams are able to talk to him and his representation to see if something can be worked out.

But as we sit here in the middle of August, things remain status quo. Laine remains a Blue Jacket for now. He has two seasons remaining on the 4-year contract he signed in the summer of 2022 at $8.7 million AAV.

It remains to be seen if he will be dealt before the new season begins. However, the longer this goes, the more likely it is that Laine starts the 2024-25 season as a Blue Jacket.

You know what? That’s not a bad thing if it happens. In fact, it could greatly benefit both sides.

Why No Trade Yet?

First, we need to consider why a trade hasn’t happened yet. With August being the slowest month of the hockey calendar, most everyone is out on the lake or doing something away from the rigors of business. Perhaps as we get closer to training camp, things could pick up.

But then again, not many teams have the cap space to take on the full $8.7 million on Laine’s contract. The Blue Jackets’ preference would be to rid themselves entirely of the cap space. That just simply might not be possible, at least not yet.

Patrik Laine is still a Blue Jacket for now. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Laine hasn’t played in a game since Dec 2023 before leaving with an injury. Assuming he dresses in a preseason game, that would mark his first game action in nine months. Teams will naturally feel hesitant to know what they would get. Their preference would be to see how he performs once back on the ice.

That’s especially true if they are considering taking on Laine’s full contract. $8.7 million is too much to take on without knowing exactly what you’re getting. Even the Blue Jackets retaining up to 50% still poses questions until teams see where Laine is at. That’s still $4.35 million against the cap with not everyone being able to fit that into their budget. While there’s certainly a reward if he returns to old form, there’s a lot of risk too.

Benefits of Staying Together

This is where both Laine and the Blue Jackets can make the best of the situation if they agree to stay together in the short term. Laine will get his chance to show everyone exactly where he’s at. If he looks rejuvenated and refreshed while looking like the Laine of old, his trade value spikes. The Blue Jackets then would get more suitors and better offers for his services.

The Blue Jackets hope Laine returns to form. And while it’s not likely, it’s also not completely out of the question that he has a change of heart. There is new management and an experienced coach running the bench. We can’t rule out a new leadership environment helping him stay.

In the end, if it is Laine’s desire to start fresh with a new team, he increases his chances of a deal by starting back with the Blue Jackets and giving it everything he’s got. There are just too many questions in play right now for teams to go all-in. Most every question would be answered on the ice with his performance.

While this has been a tricky situation to navigate, both sides can still come out winning if they stay together to start the season. The Blue Jackets have shown they are willing to accommodate the request. But they have also shown that they have to get something fair back as well. GM Don Waddell could have pulled the trigger on a trade by now. For one reason or another, he hasn’t.

That points to an ever-growing possibility the Blue Jackets/Laine connection isn’t done yet. We’ll see. If they do stay together, that can be a good thing. For Laine in particular, that could work out to be in his best interest.

Stay tuned. This story is far from over.