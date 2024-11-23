Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly Set to Play His 500th NHL Game

Dublin Ohio’s own is about to reach a significant milestone in his career.

Sean Kuraly will play in his 500th NHL game Saturday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, he gets to play that milestone game against one of his best friends in Jack Roslovic.

Kuraly is more than grateful to get to 500 games.

“You’re never sure you’re going to play one game in this league and (this one’s) really never guaranteed,” Kuraly said. “To do it this many times is something I don’t think necessarily you’re going to do. It’s definitely an accomplishment. This is a league that if you don’t prove it everyday, you’ll slowly find your way out of it. That’s something hopefully I can continue to do and continue to hang around with it and be a positive impact on my team. I think that’s my biggest focus.”

Sean Kuraly will play in his 500th NHL game on Saturday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Roslovic is happy to see Kuraly reach this milestone.

“It was awesome. We talked about it yesterday,” Roslovic said. “He’s halfway there. He was joking about that. I don’t know if he’s really halfway there. We were just saying it’s impressive to have 500 NHL games. You look at some people that don’t get to that point in their career. It’s a special feat. I just told him you gotta get to 600 now.”

Kuraly’s impact on the Columbus community and the growth of hockey there is something he’s proud of. He admitted just thinking about this the other day.

“This whole time I’ve been doing this, there’s groups of kids trying to do the same thing we’re doing. I’m certain there will be plenty more to do it and do it much better. These guys are proud of inspiring someone like me. I think I can be proud of inspiring the next wave.”

Roslovic/Robinson Reflect on Johnny Gaudreau

Saturday night will mark the first time back in Columbus for Roslovic and Robinson since the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. As you can imagine, tonight will be emotional for both in that aspect.

Roslovic remembered Gaudreau as someone who loved everyone and everything in his life.

Jack Roslovic on Johnny Gaudreau: “Amazing, amazing guy. Amazing family. It’s just great what they’re doing here. He had such an impact on the cities in such a short time and just loved everything that he left behind and everything that he stood for.” #CBJ #RaiseUp — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) November 23, 2024

As for Robinson, he was super close to the Gaudreau family. Without getting into too much detail, he said things have been hard on him.

“It’s gonna be hard,” Robinson said. It’s been really hard time since it’s happened. I think of those boys everyday. I play with him in my heart and tonight’s no different.”

Brind’Amour on the Blue Jackets

Since the new regime of Don Waddell and Dean Evason have taken over, the Blue Jackets have tried to establish being a team who plays with speed and aggression. Count Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour as someone who has noticed some things with the Blue Jackets.

“You can see I think there’s a certain intensity to their play,” Brind’Amour said. “I think that goes without saying. You notice that right away. You’re watching the usual suspects. Werenski is having a heck of a year. For me, he’s all over it driving the ship for them. The couple of their other new guys have done well. Monahan has helped. You can tell just good leadership there and I think you can see it in how they’re playing.”

Lineup Notes

As for the game itself, the Blue Jackets have some bumps and bruises on the blue line. Stayed tuned for the warmups if there will be any changes there.

As for the forwards, James van Riemsdyk comes out of the lineup with Kevin Labanc coming in. Elvis Merzlikins will start in net.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in net as he was the first goalie off the ice at their morning skate.