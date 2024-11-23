Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Red Wings – 11/23/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm ET; FDSNDTX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau

Tyler Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League.

Latest for THW:

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.

Latest for THW: