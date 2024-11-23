Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Red Wings – 11/23/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (9-9-3) at RED WINGS (8-9-2)

7 pm ET; FDSNDTX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Tyler Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

  • The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League.

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

  • Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.

