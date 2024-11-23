Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Red Wings – 11/23/24

The Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (9-9-3) at RED WINGS (8-9-2)
7 pm ET; FDSNDTX, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Justin Brazeau
Tyler Johnson — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
- The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Bruins’ Coaching Change Can Lead to Success Similar to Oilers & Wild
- 7 Cool Things About Jumbo Joe Thornton
- Utah Extends Losing Streak With Loss to Bruins
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
- Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.
Latest for THW:
- Red Wings Edge Islanders for 2-1 Win
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Red Wings – 11/21/24
- How the Red Wings Can Turn Their 2024-25 Season Around