David Perron Scores in OT, Blues Beat Jets 5-4 for Seventh Straight Win

WINNIPEG — David Perron scored 3:14 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight game with a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Perron took advantage of a giveaway by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele and went in alone to beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a deke for his 16th goal of the season. He also had an assist.

Tyler Bozak scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assist and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues (25-8-6). Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn picked up two helpers.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which hosts the Jets on Sunday.

Kyle Connor scored twice and Gabriel Bourque and Blake Wheeler each had a goal for the Jets (21-14-3). Patrik Laine collected a pair of assists.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg, which has lost four of its past five games (1-3-1).

With Hellebuyck pulled for an extra attacker, Wheeler tied the game 4-4 with 1:14 remaining in the third period after Nikolaj Ehlers sent a pass from behind the net out front to the captain.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Blues led 3-2 after two.

Faulk scored on his team’s first shot of the game, sending a point shot straight at Hellebuyck at 1:10.

Bourque tied it up with 46 seconds remaining in the first off a long rebound he fired in from the middle of the left circle.

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 12-5 in the opening period.

Pietrangelo broke the tie at 5:30 of the middle frame, but Connor made it 2-2 at 9:37 when he popped the puck over Binnington’s left shoulder from close in.

Bozak regained the St. Louis lead with a power-play goal at 16:08.

Connor made it 3-3 on the power play at 3:12 of the third when he tapped in a loose puck in the crease after Scheifele hit the post. He and Scheifele share the team lead in goals with 17 each.

Bozak fired his second goal of the game in a top corner past Hellebuyck at 5:10.

Pietrangelo picked up an assist, giving the defenceman 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past nine games.

Perron and Schwartz extended their point streaks to five games each. Schwartz has two goals and seven assists in that span, while Perron has four goals and four assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press