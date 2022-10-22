The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

The Blues will travel to Canada for the first time this season to take on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers (2-2-0). This is Game 2 of the three-game road trip.

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko – Noel Acciari – Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Goalies

Jordan Binnington – Thomas Greiss

Edmonton Oilers Projected Lineup

Forwards

Evander Kane – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele – Ryan McLeod – Jesse Puljujarvi

Devin Shore – Derek Ryan – Markus Niemelainen

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defense

Darnell Nurse – Cody Ceci

Ryan Murray – Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak – Tyson Barrie

Goalies

Jack Campbell – Stuart Skinner

Quick Look at the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers made it all the way to the Western Conference Final last season before being swept away by the Colorado Avalanche. In the offseason, the team’s main focus was improving its goaltending situation, an issue they’ve been trying to correct for years. Former Toronto Maple Leaf Jack Campbell was brought into the fold with a five-year, $25 million contract in attempt to be the solution in net. So far, the results have been mixed: 2-1-0, 5.08 goals-against average (GAA), and a .874 save percentage (SV%).

Jack Campbell signed a 5-year, $25 million contract this summer (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Of course, this team still has what could be argued as the two best players in the world in forwards McDavid and Draisaitl. Through four games, these two are picking up right where they left off from last season. McDavid has 10 points (five goals, five assists) while Draisaitl is right behind him with eight points (two goals, six assists). As long as these two are together, their offense relies heavily on them to score and they do not disappoint.

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Brayden Schenn

If Buchnevich is out for a second straight game, Schenn should once again get a bump in the lineup to the second line, and therefore more ice time and scoring chances. If the Oilers opt to play a more physical game, I expect Schenn to be matched up with whatever line Evander Kane is on. If Buchnevich plays, Schenn will center the third line.

Edmonton Oilers: Evander Kane

I’ve already talked about McDavid and Draisaitl enough. They’ll be watched regardless every time they’re on the ice, so let’s shift our focus over to forward Evander Kane. Brought in last season, he provided a scoring and physical spark to this team that they sorely needed. So far this season, he’s got three points (one goal, two assists) through four games on their top line. He’s averaging 5.5 hits per game and is sure to bring that physicality against the Blues. Blues fans surely remember this “slash” by Kane on Binnington back in January of 2021. I expect there to be at least some chirping going on, maybe more.

Where You Can Catch the Game

St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers – 3:00 PM CST

The Blues will face-off against the Oilers today at Rogers Place at 3:00 PM CST. Fans can listen to John Kelly and Darren Pang broadcast the game on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports+. You can also catch it on the radio at 101 ESPN and the 101 ESPN app.