3 Blues Players Invited to Team Canada Orientation Camp

With about six months until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the powerhouse hockey nation represented by Team Canada has to fill out its roster after announcing its first six players in June. The team is currently undergoing an orientation camp for their men’s, women’s, and paralympic teams, with 92 players invited to participate.

On the men’s side, three St. Louis Blues players were invited to try and earn a spot on the Olympic roster. Here’s a look at the three players vying to represent Canada.

Colton Parayko

At 32 years old, Colton Parayko is still improving, using his body very well to shut down high threats, and is now getting in touch with his offensive side of the game. In 2024-25, Parayko put up a career high 36 points and 16 goals, which is not something you expect from a defenseman who also led the league in blocked shots in 2023-24.

Related: Blues Are a Dark Horse Contender for 2025–26

Parayko is a reliable defenseman who can play over 20 minutes a game and knows his role when his team needs to solidify a lead. His 16 goals are not a surprise, as he also carries a wicked shot that could be useful for creating pressure in the offensive zone. Last season, his highest shot speed was 102.2 mph, which is expected, given his 6-foot-6 and 228-pound frame.

The Olympics would be another major international tournament for Parayko, who won gold with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. He had no points in the tournament but played exceptional defense, blocked shots, and kept games tight. The same should be expected of him if he secures a spot on the Olympic team.

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas has not played many international tournaments – his last major tournament was the 2018 World Junior Championship – so, if he makes this team, it will be a huge milestone for him. He’s been one of the more underrated Canadian forwards in the league, with back-to-back 80-plus point seasons, including 86 points in 2023-24. That season, he was also named an All-Star.

The challenge for Thomas will be Canada’s abundance of centers, including those who were on Team Canada for the 4 Nations. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will return as Team Canada’s head coach for the Olympics, so there is a good chance he will want Anthony Cirelli again as his bottom-line center, so Thomas will have to aim to make the team as a reserve center. He also has centers behind him who can play on the wing, such as Seth Jarvis, who was also on the 4 Nations roster.

However, if Cooper wants to have a more play-centric offense than he did in the 4 Nations tournament, then he might want Thomas’ elite playmaking skills on his roster. That could be Thomas’ way in. How well he plays in the first half of the 2025-26 season will also make a difference. We know how well he played last season and how he contributed to the Blues’ return to the playoffs for the first time in two seasons. Still, 2025-26 will show if Thomas can replicate his performances from the last two campaigns.

Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington earning a spot on the Olympic team should be expected, as he was one of three goaltenders invited, alongside Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault, who were all selected for the 4 Nations tournament, but Binnington played the entire tournament.

Binnington was mediocre against Sweden in the opening game of the tournament, allowing three goals for a .885 save percentage (SV%). Then, in the first game against the USA, Binnington allowed two goals and played pretty well, but it wasn’t enough to win. Then, in Canada’s last group game against Finland, he allowed three goals in the third period after Canada led the game 4-0. Canada won 5-3, but it was a close game that nearly went to overtime.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the gold medal game, Binnington played exceptionally well against the USA, making two big saves to keep Canada in it in overtime, before they won the contest. He thrives under pressure and will be a key asset to Canada’s last line of defense if he is the starting goaltender again. His patience in the crease was also what won the Blues their first Stanley Cup in 2019, so he knows how to perform on the biggest stage.

Last season, Binnington finished with a .900 SV%, 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), and three shutouts. He was part of the Blues’ effort to return to playoff contention. These recent performances will be considered, but the first half of the 2025-26 season will also be crucial for Canada to make their decision.

The Blues That Should Make the Cut

Right now, Canada will simply need a team that can hold a lead and keep pressure on the opposition’s offense. Binnington could be a guaranteed selection as the go-to goaltender, while defensively, Canada doesn’t have the top-level depth it used to have, despite some great defensemen who can move the puck well and block shots, which Parayko does well.

Of the three Blues invited to orientation camp, Thomas is the least likely to make the team because of the many talented and versatile Canadian centers who were also invited (outside of the six players who have already been selected, including Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart). All in all, it will be tough to narrow down the roster, but I expect at least one of these three Blues to be in Italy in February.