St. Louis Blues 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Blues writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Blues Need Perunovich on Their Roster

Former Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich is fighting for a roster spot with the St. Louis Blues this season. It should be a knockout.

Projecting the Blues 2021-22 Lineup

With the significant improvements made in the forward group, the Blues look for the defense and goaltending to bounce back in 2021-22.

3 Blues Who Could Surprise This Season

Every team needs a surprising season from a key player, the St. Louis Blues are no different. All three of these players could candidates.

Blues’ 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

The St. Louis Blues have four untouchable prospects heading into the 2021-22 season and there is no reason to think about trading them.

Blues’ 4 Burning Questions Heading Into 2021-22 Season

There are multiple burning questions surrounding the 2021-22 Blues. Here are four of the biggest heading into the new season.

Blues’ Worst Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Heading into the 2021-22 season, the St. Louis Blues have a number of bad value contracts, which may make things difficult in the future.

Blues’ Best Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

As we head into the 2021-22 season, the St. Louis Blues still have some contracts that are seemingly paying for themselves.

Blues’ Potential 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners

The St. Louis Blues have a deep roster loaded with talent, with several legit contenders to take home a regular season award this season

Blues’ Thomas Poised for Breakout Season

The St. Louis Blues are looking for a breakout season from young center Robert Thomas, and he looks poised to deliver.

Predicting the Blues’ Bottom-6 Forwards for 2021-22

With the Blues expected to have a deep roster for the 2021-22 season, the final roster spots upfront could come down to fourth-line wingers.

Blues’ Blue Line Predictions for 2021-22

How will the St. Louis Blues’ defense look in the 2021-22 season? We predict it here.

Predicting the Blues’ Top-6 Forwards for 2021-22

The Blues will see major changes to the top-six group for this season, as they have added players to replace the outgoing top-six wingers.

