Blues Secure Another Home Victory Over Jets to Tie Series at 2-2

The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets kicked off Game 4 of their first round series at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis with a 5-1 victory and tied the series 2-2 to advance with a chance to push a lead in the series in Game 5. Jordan Binnington started for the Blues, and Connor Hellebuyck was the starter for the Jets.

Game Recap

First Period

For the first 14 minutes of the game, it was quiet. The Jets went on two power plays and the Blues went on one, but neither team scored on any of their power play opportunities. It wasn’t until a time stamp of 13:58 that the Jets struck first on the board to take a 1-0 lead with a goal from Kyle Connor, assisted by Cole Perfetti (primary assist) and Dylan Samberg (secondary assist).

However, with just 23 seconds left in the period, the Blues got a last-minute goal on a tip-in by forward Jake Neighbours on an assist by defenseman Colton Parayko; defenseman Cam Fowler received the secondary assist. The period ended with a score of 1-1, with shots in favor of the Jets 12-5.

Second Period

The second period started with few opportunities for either team to score. Things began to get more impactful in the later minutes of the period. At about 10:46, defenseman Tyler Tucker gives the Blues the 2-1 lead with a slap shot past Helleybuck for his first career playoff goal. Defenseman Nick Leddy and forward Alexandre Texier assisted on Tucker’s goal. A little over seven minutes later, Brayden Schenn got his first series goal on a wrist shot assisted by Parayko and Neighbours to make it three to one.

Shortly after Schenn’s goal, at about 18:54, defenseman Justin Faulk scores on a slap shot from the blue line to extend the lead to 4-1, as he got his first of the series. The primary assist was credited to Neighbours, and the secondary assist was credited to Schenn. The Blues turned the tempo around in the second period as they finished it with a shot total of 12-11.

Third Period

In the third period, the Jets returned with a little more spark to their game, getting some close chances to score again. However, the Blues’ offense was still in sync with their outstanding performance from the second period, as Robert Thomas extended the Blues’ lead to 5-1, assisted Oskar Sundqvist, and Pavel Buchnevich. Hellebuyck was pulled after Thomas’ goal, and the Jets switched to backup goaltender Eric Comrie in between the pipes. With about four minutes left in the game, Tucker took a bad edge against the boards and fell awkwardly on his leg, forcing him to be sent off limping. The Blues ended the game with a victory, but the Jets finished the game with the most total shots 31-24.

The Blues and Jets will play in Winnipeg for Game 5 on Wednesday (April 30) at 8:30 CST, with both teams getting a shot at the series lead.