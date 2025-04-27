New York Sirens Take Down Minnesota Frost 2-0

The Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens faced off for the final time of the season on Sunday afternoon, April 27. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but was pushed a day because the Minnesota Wild were in the NHL postseason and needed the arena. The Frost looked to keep themselves in the postseason race with a win, while the Sirens were already eliminated. The Frost were without Dominique Petrie, who was out due to an upper-body injury. The Sirens were without Maja Nylén Persson also due to an upper-body injury.

Related: 3 Ways the Sirens Can End the 2024-25 PWHL Season on a High Note

The goaltending battle was between Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Corinne Schroeder for the Sirens. The Sirens got on the board first, and despite strong efforts from the Frost, they took the win 2-0.

Game Recap

There were some strong chances for both sides to open the game, but the goaltenders stood tall, and the first period ended scoreless. The second period started the same, despite the Frost receiving a five-minute power play. The Sirens scored the first goal of the game on a breakaway by Taylor Girard, whose shot just snuck past Rooney just before the midway point of the period. The rest of the period went scoreless, and the Sirens took the lead into the third period.

New York Sirens (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

The third period was tight from start to finish, and the Frost had several chances to tie the game but failed to do so. The Sirens added one more goal with seven seconds left to seal the deal on an empty net power play. Paetyn Levis scored it, and Elle Hartje assisted her to make it 2-0 and took the win from a desperate Frost team.

The Frost will finish up the regular season on the road for their final two games. The first game will be against the Ottawa Charge, who are just ahead of them in the playoff race, and that will take place on Wednesday, April 30. The Sirens also have two games left on their schedule. The first will be on the road, as they face the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday, April 29.