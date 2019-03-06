Bruins Sneak Past Hurricanes (Whalers) in Overtime

March 6th, 2019

BOSTON — David Krejci scored 1:46 into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday night, ending the Hurricanes’ five-game winning streak.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, setting up the game-winner after making a steal in the corner and sending a crossing pass to Krejci in the slot.

Chris Wanger and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who have earned at least a point in 17 straight games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 35 shots for Boston.

Boston Bruins Chris Wagner

Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner is congratulated by teammates (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Sebastian Aho scored twice for Carolina. Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes, and Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves.

The Hurricanes still salvaged a point after entering the night in playoff position at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.

After falling behind 2-0, Boston scored three straight.

Bergeron scored a short-handed goal on a one-timer on a 2-on-1 with Brad Marchand 2:45 into the third, giving Boston its first lead at 3-2.

The lead held until Williams’ slap shot from the point tied it again with 7:43 left.

Aho gave Carolina a 1-0 lead 6:30 into the game when he deflected in a shot by Calvin de Haan. Then Aho got free for a breakaway inside Boston’s blue line and beat Halak 1:10 into the second to put Carolina up 2-0.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Wagner pulled Boston within 2-1 when he poked in his own rebound after tipping a slap shot by Brandon Carlo. DeBrusk scored on another rebound with 1:46 left in the second to tie it at 2-all after Krejci brought the puck in and got a shot off on McElhinney.

NOTES: The Hurricanes were wearing green uniforms with blue trim, the colours of the Hartford Whalers before the franchise moved to Carolina. … De Haan returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … F David Pastrnak (thumb surgery) missed his 10th straight game for Boston.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Winnipeg on Friday night.

Bruins: Host Florida on Thursday night.

Doug Alden, The Associated Press






