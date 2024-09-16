Bruins Banking on Bounce-Back Seasons from Lindholm & Korpisalo

The Boston Bruins head into the 2024-25 season with several key storylines shaping their roster. From the emergence of Jeremy Swayman as the full-time starting goalie to rookies competing for top-six roles, there will be no shortage of talking points heading into and for the duration of the season. One other storyline that isn’t getting as much coverage yet is the Bruins’ reliance on bounce-back seasons from two important additions: Elias Lindholm and Joonas Korpisalo. Both players come into the season with something to prove after difficult campaigns in 2023-24, but the Bruins believe they can return to form and make significant contributions.

Elias Lindholm signed with the Boston Bruins after his short stint with the Vancouver Canucks didn’t go according to plan. He’ll now get the opportunity to be the Bruins’ No. 1 center. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Joonas Korpisalo Is A Reclamation Project in Goal

Korpisalo, acquired in the deal that saw Linus Ullmark traded to the Ottawa Senators earlier in the offseason, will account for $3 million against the salary cap for the next four seasons, a significant but reasonable commitment for a player penciled in as the backup goalie to Swayman this season. Though the Bruins are willing to let Brandon Bussi compete for the job out of training camp, there is something comforting about having a veteran who has experience both as a backup and a starter to help spell Swayman in his first season as a starter.

Still, there’s something to be said about Korpisalo’s recent track record. The 30-year-old is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, playing in 55 games and putting together peripherals that include a 3.27 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and -20.79 goals-saved above average (GSAA). Historically, Korpisalo has been inconsistent. He’s had some difficult seasons with poor teams in front of him, but the Finnish goaltender has also shown that, under the right circumstances, he can be highly effective. One of Korpisalo’s best stretches came during his brief stint with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022-23 season. After being traded at the deadline, he posted a stellar .921 save percentage and 2.13 goals-against average over 11 games with the Kings, helping solidify their playoff position. His performance in that stretch demonstrated his ability to excel when given defensive support and a fresh start.

It’s worth noting that Korpisalo would play in six postseason games with the Kings that season and would put together a 3.77 goals-against average and 892 save percentage. In his lone playoff opportunity in Columbus, however, Korpisalo would put together an excellent 1.90 goals-against average and .941 save percentage despite only boasting a 3-5 record in those games. Such a small sample size probably isn’t worth analyzing too much, but it’s still worth noting that he’s had his ups and downs in the postseason as well.

Related: 3 Bruins Predictions for First Half of 2024-25 Season

While his most recent season was a step back, Korpisalo still has the potential to be an important asset for the Bruins. Given his ceiling with the Bruins will be a full-time backup when the team is fully healthy, the pressure should be lower for him as well.

A more significant investment than Korpisalo, however, was made when the Bruins signed Lindholm to a seven-year deal worth $54.25 million, carrying a $7.75 million annual cap hit.

Elias Lindholm Searching for Offensive Revival

Lindholm enters his first season with the Bruins following a steady decline in offensive production over the last three years. After a career-best season in 2021-22, in which he scored 42 goals and tallied 82 points in 82 games for the Calgary Flames, Lindholm’s numbers have dipped significantly. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded 22 goals and 64 points in 80 games, though still respectable, a noticeable step down from his career highs. Last season, he regressed even further, putting up just 15 goals and 44 points in 65 games split between the Flames and the Vancouver Canucks.

Lindholm’s decline is concerning, but it’s important to note that he’s still not far removed from his best NHL season. His 2021-22 season was proof that he has the skill and talent to be a top-tier forward in the NHL. His regular season was impressive, as noted, but his playoff production, five goals and nine points in 12 games, further demonstrated his ability to step up when it matters most. Even last season, despite his overall struggles, Lindholm found success in the postseason, scoring five goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games with the Canucks. His performance in high-pressure situations makes it reasonable to believe that his offensive abilities haven’t completely disappeared, and the Bruins hope he can rediscover that form.

One key aspect of Lindholm’s game that will be crucial for the Bruins, regardless of his offensive output, is his two-way ability. Lindholm has long been known for his defensive awareness and his ability to contribute in all situations. Even during his down seasons, he remained a reliable presence on the ice, often being deployed in key defensive situations and special teams. His versatility as a center who can play in all zones makes him an asset beyond his offensive contributions. If he can tap into his offensive abilities again next season playing alongside David Pastrnak, he could legitimately move the needle for the Bruins.