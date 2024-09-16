Maple Leafs’ Ben Danford Is the Team’s Future Defensive Anchor

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford has garnered attention since being drafted 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. A defenseman with a solid two-way game, Danford has shown steady development during his time with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL.) As the Leafs look to build their future blue line, Danford’s skill set, physicality, and potential make him a player to watch.

Danford’s Strong Defensive Instincts and Offensive Playmaking

At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, Danford is known for his defensive reliability and physical presence on the ice. He uses his size effectively to win battles along the boards and in front of the net. His shot-blocking ability and willingness to play tough minutes make him an ideal candidate for a shutdown role at the NHL level.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren Facing Make-or-Break 2024-25 Season

Wes Clark, the Maple Leafs’ director of amateur scouting, praised Danford’s defensive IQ, noting his “elite intangibles” and “excellent defensive instincts.” These traits are crucial for a defenseman aiming to play significant minutes against top competition in the NHL.

While primarily known for his defensive game, Danford has substantially improved his offensive contributions. His 2023-24 season with Oshawa was a breakout year in playmaking, as he posted 33 points (one goal, 32 assists) in 64 games, compared to 21 points in the previous season.

This uptick in assists highlights Danford’s ability to move the puck and create scoring opportunities from the back end. His vision on the ice has improved, and he’s becoming more comfortable joining the rush when the opportunity presents itself. As he develops, this offensive edge could make him a more complete two-way defenseman.

Solid Playoff Performer Based Upon Physical Play and Discipline

One of Danford’s most notable qualities is his ability to step up in high-pressure situations. During the 2024 OHL Playoffs, he was instrumental in Oshawa’s run to the championship series, contributing four goals and six assists in 21 playoff games. This was a significant improvement from the previous season’s playoffs, where he managed only one assist in five games.

Related: Can Cowan & Minten Crack the Maple Leafs’ Roster?

Danford’s playoff performance shows that he thrives when the stakes are highest. Having a player who can elevate his game during the playoffs is invaluable for an NHL team like the Maple Leafs, which has faced its fair share of postseason struggles.

Danford’s physical play is one of the most attractive aspects of his game. He’s not afraid to get involved in the rougher side of hockey, delivering big hits and protecting his team’s crease with authority. OHL scouts have noted his toughness, describing him as someone who isn’t afraid to “hand out some lumber” to opposing players.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

At the same time, Danford has shown improved discipline. In the 2022-23 season, he racked up 42 penalty minutes and had a minus-4 rating, indicating that he was still finding the balance between physicality and intelligent defensive play. However, in 2023-24, his penalty minutes dropped to 25, and his plus/minus jumped to plus-27, reflecting a more controlled and mature approach to his game.

Development Path, NHL Readiness, and Injury Concerns

While Danford is expected to return to the OHL for the 2024-25 season, his trajectory suggests he could be NHL-ready within a few years. Scouts have projected him as a potential 22-minute-a-night defenseman, capable of logging significant minutes against top opponents. His ability to play in all situations—power play, penalty kill, and even strength—makes him a versatile asset for the Maple Leafs. As he continues to develop his offensive game and refine his defensive instincts, Danford could evolve into a top-four defenseman at the NHL level.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kämpf, Dermott, Danford & Harden

Recently, Danford gave the Maple Leafs a bit of a scare during a practice session. After an awkward hit from forward Marshall Finnie, he left the ice and missed the Prospects Showcase against the Montreal Canadiens. Fortunately, Danford was able to skate off under his power at the time, but he was evaluated for a potential upper-body injury.

“He’s being evaluated right now. Hopefully, he’ll be OK,” said Maple Leafs prospects head coach John Gruden.

While this injury is a concern, it doesn’t appear serious. Given Danford’s resilience and work ethic, the Maple Leafs are hopeful he will recover quickly and continue his development without significant setbacks.

The Bottom Line for Danford

Potentially, Danford offers the Maple Leafs a promising blend of defensive reliability, growing offensive skill, and playoff composure. As he continues to develop in the OHL, fans and team management alike can expect Danford to emerge as a critical piece of Toronto’s future blue line. His recent injury scare, while concerning, doesn’t overshadow the bright future ahead for this talented prospect.