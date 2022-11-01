Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More

The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.

Where is Trent Frederic at in His Development and What Does Coach/Management Want From Him Moving Forward?

Matias H.

Despite the Bruins’ 8-1-0 start to the season, it has not been a great one for Trent Frederic. Despite his struggles, Jim Montgomery is giving him every opportunity in the bottom six. He was a reach by Don Sweeney as a late first-round pick and part of the frustration with him is a lot of people expect more out of him.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His development is not where the Bruins would like it to be now and moving forward, management should not expect anything other than what he’s doing right now. He is what they need in the bottom six, a physical presence that is not afraid to muck it up, but needs to play smart and not take ill-advised penalties as he has in the past.

What Are the Defensive Parings Going to Be When McAvoy Returns?

Jared T.

When the Bruins are fully healthy on defense, and this is the NHL so who knows how long they will be fully healthy, Montgomery will continue to mix and match. I do believe the best combinations are as follows,

Charlie McAvoy/Hampus Lindholm

Matt Grzelcyk/Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort/Connor Clifton

McAvoy and Lindholm are a pairing where they can both play off of each other offensively, while Grzelcyk and Carlo is not a bad second pairing. There is no need to break up a Clifton and Forbort pairing as it has been the most consistent one. If Montgomery mixes and matches, as we know he will, a McAvoy/Grzelcyk and Carlo/Lindholm pairings are not out of the question. Jakub Zboril, who had a strong start to the preseason, has struggled this season and when they are healthy, he could find himself on the outside looking in.

How Long Can Foligno Sustain His Start to the Season?

Aiden L.

Nick Foligno looks like the player that played his prime seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, nothing like the 2021-22 player that former coach Bruce Cassidy got. He is giving Montgomery everything Boston thought they were getting last season with his play.

Latest News & Highlights

He is bringing energy to every shift, providing momentum changing shifts in the bottom six, getting to the net more, and getting more shots at the goal. He has been a valuable penalty-killer and key member of the second power play unit. I don’t expect him to keep it going like this all season, but it appears that being placed on waivers has given him motivation this season. In reality, any offense from him is icing on the cake to the Bruins’ start this season.

Do You See Marc McLaughlin Back In Boston This Season?

Tim P.

There is no doubt that Marc McLaughlin had one of the better preseasons and sending him to the Providence Bruins was a head-scratching decision, but with the start to the season Boston has had, it’s hard to be upset with the decision now. Foligno has had a surprising start and Tomas Nosek has been more than serviceable in the bottom six.

Marc McLaughlin, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the long-term, having him down in Providence getting top-six minutes is the right move for now. Yes, I do think he will be back in Boston at some point, but right now with the way things are going, it’s best he’s down in the American Hockey League (AHL). Jakub Lauko has been good early this season, but the long-term projection for McLaughlin after this season is a better outlook with Foligno and Nosek free agents and it would be very surprising if either comes back next season, opening more bottom-six spots.

Does Connor Clifton Have a Future in Boston After This Season?

Mark R.

Next summer’s cap situation is a hairy one with David Pastrnak being the top priority and Jeremy Swayman needing a new contract and a bump in pay. After that, a lot will depend on whether or not Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci come back or hang it up and call it a career. If they come back, Sweeney will need them to take another hometown discount.

Related: Bruins Benefiting From Clifton’s Strong Start to 2022-23 Season

As for Clifton, ideally, they would like to have him back as he has been a staple in the first nine games on defense. When paired with Forbort, the duo has been arguably the best pairing. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Clifton and where he might fit in when McAvoy comes back, but there is no doubt where he does. In the lineup, this year and beyond. He is a good third-pairing right-shot defenseman to have as he is a good skater and has been a lot more physical this season. Like most other defensemen, he’s playing well under the new system that allows more offensive opportunities from the defense, including pinching in the offensive zone.

Which Player on the Roster Would Another Team Take Off of Sweeney’s Hands?

Tom W.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it, but eventually, there are going to have to be some parts of the current roster moving along when fully healthy. The two guys that I believe have the best chance to get something in return are Craig Smith and Mike Reilly. For whatever reason, this season is continuing to be frustrating offensively for Smith.

Between Reilly and Smith, it is Smith that would most likely bring something in return as the Bruins already placed Reilly on waivers and nobody claimed him. I’m not sure what the return for Smith would be if moved, but it would clear up much-needed cap space. Until they are fully healthy, Smith will be given every opportunity by Montgomery to find his goal-scoring touch. Reilly would be a nice addition to a team looking for a puck-moving defenseman as evident by the way he played when he was acquired in April of 2021 by the Bruins.

Who Is to Blame for Studnicka’s Lack of Development?

Andrew W.

There have been things that Sweeney was been good at during his time as GM. Signing players to team-friendly contracts is at the top of the list and he has also pulled off some trades that have worked out well, including Lindholm last season who is off a strong start this season. However, drafting and developing prospects would not be at the top of that list.

Don Sweeney, General Manager of the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The one that sticks out is Studnicka, who was never really given a shot in Boston for a full-time spot after being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. In the summer of 2021, Sweeney signed three bottom-six free agents Nosek, Foligno, and Erik Haula, which blocked a spot for Studnicka. He was at a key point in his career where he was going to either make his way onto the Boston roster or things were never going to work out. It ended up that he was forced to play out of his normal position on the wing and you could tell that it had an effect on him. This season he entered camp with confidence under a new coach, but he never found consistency. In the end, moving him to get something in return was the move to make, but with the championship window closing in Boston, is Sweeney the guy to lead a rebuild given his drafting and developing history of prospects? That’s what needs to be looked at.

Related: Bruins Made Right Call Trading Studnicka After Failed Development

I understand that Studnicka may never be able to live up to the hype in the NHL, but it feels like there is more than the Bruins got. Time will tell with his opportunity with the Canucks.

This wraps up the first edition of the Bruins Mailbag for The Hockey Writers. If you have a question, feel free to follow me on Twitter (@sroche35) and send it my way in a DM or a tweet.