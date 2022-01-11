Bruins Sign Rask to 1-Year Deal: Report

The Boston Bruins have signed Tuukka Rask to a one-year, $1 million contract, per a report from PuckPedia. The contract will be pro-rated to pay Rask for the remainder of the season, meaning he’ll actually early just over half of that at $545,000. This deal comes just hours after Rask was officially released from his Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Providence Bruins.

Tuukka Rask has signed a one-year contract to return to the Boston Bruins for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and postseason (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 34-year-old had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. This injury would ultimately limit his mobility in the crease.

Though Rask was originally signed to a PTO to complete his rehab and get back into game shape before eventually signing an NHL contract, he never actually got the chance to play any games in the AHL. With this past weekend’s Providence games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms getting postponed, head coach Bruce Cassidy made it known that this was a possibility.

This isn’t the end of the world for the Bruins or Rask either as the veteran netminder said that he would likely only need one or two games under his belt before he felt ready to return to the NHL. He may not have gotten those games, but in professional sports, nothing is more true than plans changing on the fly.

It’s unclear how big of a role Rask will take on with the Bruins in the early stages of his return, but this could also bode well for the Bruins who are set to go through a stretch of 10 games in 19 nights from Jan. 12 through Jan. 30. With Rask, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman all capable of playing, the Bruins could ensure a healthy rotation of goalies throughout this stretch. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Rask even get a start this week to reacclimate him as soon as possible.

It’s also entirely possible that the Bruins will opt to use just two of the three names mentioned with Swayman potentially getting sent down to Providence to get him more consistent playing time while using him on their taxi squad. There are a lot of unanswered questions at the time of the signing that should be answered in time. With that said, nothing is set in stone and the Bruins could ultimately change their plans as things continue to develop.

Rask is Among the Bruins’ Best Goalies in Franchise History

Rask returns to the Bruins after going 15-5-2 last season with a 2.28 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He had an excellent 2019-20 season as well, going 26-8-6 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, winning the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside Jaroslav Halak. He’s been among the best goalies in the NHL over the past few seasons and will look to pick up where he left off.

Tuukka Rask is one of the most decorated goaltenders in the history of the Boston Bruins franchise. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Rask is also the Bruins’ franchise leader in games played (560), wins (306) and is tied for first with Tim Thomas in save-percentage among goalies with over 50 games played (.921). Rather than looking elsewhere or trying to get paid more money or term, Rask signed for as team-friendly a contract as it gets in the NHL to try and finish off what he started in Boston alongside some of his long-time teammates.

If he can prove that he’s still playing at the same level he was prior to this injury, it would be surprising to see Rask finish as anything other than the team’s No. 1 option to close out the season.