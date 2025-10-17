Boston Fleet Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster 

The Boston Fleet have announced its training camp roster for the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The camp roster includes a total of 32 players who will begin camp on Monday, Nov. 10 at Boston Sports Institute.

“As we enter our third season, we’re proud of the training camp roster we’ve assembled,” said Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer. “Each player was selected with a clear vision of how they can contribute to our team, with careful consideration given to experience, potential, and competitive character. Given the condensed nature of camp, we know the pace will be demanding, and we’re eager to see how this group responds and helps define the next chapter of the Fleet.”

The Boston Fleet’s Alina Müller returns with a new contract for the 2025-26 season (Photo credit: PWHL)

The most glaring sight at this year’s camp will be the absence of former captain and future Hall of Fame forward Hilary Knight, who was left unprotected and signed with PWHL Seattle. In the expansion draft, forward Hannah Bilka and defender Emily Brown were selected by Seattle and defender Sydney Bard was selected by Vancouver. Free agents Sidney Morin, Jessica DiGirolamo, Lexie Adzija, and Emma Greco have departed as well.

Core players Megan Keller, Alina Müller, and Aerin Frankel are all returning with new two-year contract extensions, as is forward Shay Maloney. Forwards Loren Gabel, Theresa Schafzahl, Susanna Tapani, Jill Saulnier and defender Hadley Hartmetz return on one-year contracts. Offseason acquisitions Zoe Boyd from Ottawa, goaltender Abbey Levy from New York, and Laura Kluge and Rylind MacKinnon from Toronto will all be skating with the club for the first time. Free agent forwards Chloé Aurard-Bushee from New York and Liz Schepers from Minnesota will also be in attendance. They join Fleet favorites Hannah Brandt, Jamie Lee Rattray, and Sophie Shirley.

Some players to watch at this camp will be the newly-drafted members of the team, notably defender Haley Winn from Clarkson who was selected second overall in June’s PWHL Draft. Joining her are rookies Ella Huber (Minnesota), Olivia Mobley (Minnesota-Duluth), Riley Brengman (Ohio State), Abby Newhook (Boston College), and goaltender Amanda Thiele (Ohio State).

There are also some intriguing players who have been invited to this year’s camp. Kelly Babstock and Olivia Zafuto, veterans of professional women’s hockey who have served mostly as reserve players with Boston in recent years, will be in attendance. Boston University and Quinnipiac standout Julia Nearis, who played last season and the beginning of this season with HV 71 of Sweden has been invited. Undrafted defenders Mia Biotti from Harvard, Olivia Muhn from Yale, and Julia Shaunessy from Boston University are hoping to make the team out of camp. Goaltender Kaitlyn Ross, who put up impressive numbers at Canada’s Mount Royal University, will be playing for a reserve position.

As part of training camp, the Fleet will play two preseason scrimmages against Montréal on Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET and Monday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET at Verdun Auditorium.