Brad Marsh: Flyers Player and Dedicated Community Ambassador

During his 15-season NHL career, Brad Marsh played for five franchises, including the Atlanta/Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators. Drafted by the Flames in 1978, he made his professional debut with the club during the 1978-79 campaign. A member of the storied London Knights during his junior days, he played 80 games with Atlanta during his rookie season.

A fan favorite and trusted leader at all stops, Marsh wore the captain’s “C” or alternate captain’s “A” for Calgary, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Ottawa. The massive blueliner recorded 23 goals, 175 assists, and 1,241 penalty minutes in 1,086 games from 1978-1993.

Brad Marsh, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marsh became a household name as a member of two Stanley Cup Final Flyers teams in 1985 and 1987. His time in Philadelphia was the longest stay with a team in his career, wearing the burnt orange, black, and white sweater from 1981 to 1988. After he retired from playing, the Ontario native rejoined the Flyers organization and remains active in community affairs and the alumni association.

Philadelphia Flyers Player

After four seasons with the Flames in Atlanta and Calgary, the organization surprised fans by trading Marsh to Philadelphia. This Nov. 11, 1981 trade sent the first Calgary Flames captain (1980-81 campaign) to the Flyers for centerman Mel Bridgman. In 66 games with the Flyers, he had 24 points (two goals and 22 assists) and 106 penalty minutes. In the postseason, Philadelphia faced their foe, the New York Rangers, in the Patrick Division Semifinals. New York took this series 3-1. Marsh had two penalty minutes in four games.

Marsh returned to the Flyers for the 1982-83 campaign. That season, he appeared in 68 games, recording 13 points and 52 penalty minutes. The Patrick Division champions finished the season with an impressive 49-23-8 record and were again pitted against the Rangers in the postseason. The result was no better, as they were swept in three games. Marsh only appeared in two postseason games, tallying one assist.

The following season, Marsh played 77 games for the Flyers, scoring three goals and 14 assists and notching 83 penalty minutes. His strong play helped the Flyers again make the playoffs, this time squaring off against the Washington Capitals in the Patrick Division Semifinals. The Flyers again failed to make it out of the first round, falling 3-0 to Washington. Marsh had two points and two penalty minutes in three playoff games, including a Game 2 goal on Capitals goaltender Al Jensen.

The 1984-85 Flyers won Patrick Division and Wales Conference crowns on their way to the Stanley Cup Final against the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton defeated the Flyers 4-1 in the series on the way to their second straight championship. Marsh’s strong play during the regular season, with 20 points and 91 penalty minutes, converted well to the postseason. In 19 playoff games, he had six assists and 65 penalty minutes.

During the 1985-86 season, Marsh made a physical statement on the ice, collecting 123 penalty minutes. The newly appointed alternate captain also tallied 13 assists in 79 games that season. The Patrick Division champions were again paired up with the hated Rangers. New York continued to intensify the rivalry with Philadelphia, knocking the Flyers out of the playoffs in the Patrick Division Semifinals 3-2. Marsh had two penalty minutes in the series.

Marsh’s 124 penalty minutes during the 1986-87 campaign was an NHL career high. He also had two goals and nine assists in 77 regular-season games. The Flyers had their second Stanley Cup Final run during Marsh’s tenure with the team that season. The Patrick Division and Wales Conference champions knocked out the Rangers, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens on their way to a rematch with Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers in the Final, ultimately falling in a hard-fought seven-game series. In 26 playoff appearances, Marsh had seven points (three goals and four assists) and 16 penalty minutes.

During his final season with the Flyers in 1987-88, Marsh collected 12 points (three goals and nine assists) and 57 penalty minutes in 70 games. The Flyers fell to the Capitals in the Patrick Division Semifinals, 4-3. Marsh had one goal in this seven-game series. His goal came in the third period of Game 7, forcing the showdown into overtime when a Dale Hunter goal gave the Capitals the series victory.

After the Flyers

On Oct. 3, 1988, the Maple Leafs claimed Marsh in the waiver draft, effectively ending his tenure with the Flyers. He spent parts of three seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to the Red Wings on Feb. 4, 1991. He appeared in 75 games over two campaigns with Detroit. Marsh joined the Senators for his final NHL season, the 1992-93 campaign. That season, he appeared in 59 games, tallying three assists and recording 30 penalty minutes as an alternate captain for the club. He retired after the campaign.

Marsh Community Ambassador

Since 2015, Marsh has been active in the Flyers community, recently serving as director and vice president of community development for the club. His community outreach work also involves serving as the president of the Flyers Alumni Association, an organization dedicated to giving back to the Delaware Valley community year-round through local charitable giving, volunteerism, and community events. The association runs several successful events throughout the year, including a golf invitational and a bicycle donation program for children with special needs.

Flyers Warriors

In 2018, Marsh helped to found the Flyers Warriors hockey team, which provides a recreational and therapeutic experience to disabled American military veterans and their families. During his involvement with the club, Marsh has served as a coach, advisor, and proponent for the program and the veterans community overall. The Warriors compete in many tournaments and charity events in the greater Philadelphia area each year.

A Lifelong Flyer

Marsh is a fine example of the dedication that numerous former Flyers players have shown the franchise long after their playing days are over. In addition to a strong and very active alumni association, former Flyers like Brian Propp, Bernie Parent, and Bobby Clarke remain highly visible figures in the community. The 66-year-old Marsh’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans’ causes and the greater community will ensure he remains a respected part of Flyers’ history for years to come.