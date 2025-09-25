Breakdown of Each of the Senators’ First 17 Preseason Roster Cuts

The Ottawa Senators have cut their training camp down by 17, bringing the new total to 31 players left. While there weren’t any major surprises, there were some notable names that were either waived or reassigned.

The Senators are set to play their third preseason game, so the timing of the cuts makes sense, and with waivers opening on Sept. 25, many expected some teams to start their cuts. Below, I am going to give one thought on each of the players who were a part of the first wave of cuts.

Matthew Andonovski, LD – Assigned to Belleville

Getting sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) was always the plan with Matthew Andonovski. There is a ton of defensive talent, but he will need time to adjust to the pro level. With defensive-minded defensemen, time in the AHL is almost always beneficial to the player. As an AHL rookie, Andonovski could have a really strong rookie campaign and show that he can fight for a spot next season. For now, the long-term outlook for Andonovski is that he could contend for a spot in another two to three seasons.

Wyatt Bongoivanni, RW – Placed on Waivers

Wyatt Bongiovanni is a quality piece to have in Belleville. While he isn’t likely to end up on the call-up list barring significant injuries, he can be a part of finding success in the AHL with Belleville. While placed on waivers, Bongiovanni is likely going to clear, and the Senators will gladly keep him in the organization.

Tyler Boucher, RW – Assigned to Belleville

The Senators are in a tricky spot with Tyler Boucher. Of course, the clear expectation for him is to play in the AHL this season, as he is a former 10th overall draft pick. The current front office has no ties to that draft pick, which could be beneficial as the organization may not have too much pressure.

Tyler Boucher, USA Hockey NTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Boucher is going to play in the AHL, and the goal for him this season should be to show that he can produce. While he did miss some time, Boucher’s 47 games in the AHL are the most consistent the winger has had since being drafted, and even before. Now that he is back in the groove, he can focus more on upping his production.

Xavier Bourgault, RW – Placed on Waivers

After being acquired in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers for Roby Jarventie, the Senators were hoping a fresh start would help the former 22nd-overall pick find his offense. While he did improve on the season before, there is still some work to do if he wants to reach the NHL level. The Senators are likely hoping Bourgault sneaks through waivers, as he is just 22 years old and could still take that next step.

Jake Chiasson, RW – Assigned to Belleville

There wasn’t much of an expectation for Jake Chiasson to make the NHL club, and he will likely bounce between the AHL and ECHL again this season. While he can play at the AHL level, he needs to show he can produce. He went point-less in his 19 games with Belleville last season. He will have a chance to earn himself a spot with the minor league club.

Cameron Crotty, RD – Placed on Waivers

The Senators signed Cameron Crotty late in the offseason as an organizational depth option. Crotty is establishing himself as a good AHL veteran defenseman, and the Senators are looking to build Belleville as a strong team. Crotty played a game in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild last season, but likely won’t get that chance with the Senators this season.

Philippe Daoust, C/LW – Assigned to Belleville

The Senators have Philippe Daoust signed to an AHL contract, so it was always expected to see Daoust be reassigned. He put together his first full pro season and scored 22 points with Belleville. Daoust is going to look to take another step offensively and capture a bigger role with Belleville.

Jorian Donovan, LD – Assigned to Belleville

Jorian Donovan had a shaky start to his professional hockey career, having to earn himself a role with Belleville last season, and wasn’t able to produce as well as he had in junior hockey. The tail end of the season was much better for him.

Jorian Donovan, Hamilton Bulldogs (Image courtesy of Hamilton Bulldogs)

This season, Donovan is going to be in a bigger role, and while it can take time for players to adjust, if he can continue building off the back half of the season, he may be able to take a step in his development.

Tomas Hamara, LD – Assigned to Belleville

Tomas Hamara had a breakout season with the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League, and while that level of production isn’t expected to carry over to the AHL right away, there could be a very interesting development path to watch. Hamara could end up in a position like Donovan did last season, or he could settle in quickly and put up 25-30 points.

Landon Hookey, RW – Assigned to Belleville

The Senators signed Landon Hookey to an AHL deal this offseason, and after an impressive OHL season with 70 points, he is going to get a chance to get into the Belleville lineup and continue his development.

Jackson Parsons, G – Assigned to Belleville

The Senators signed Jackson Parsons as a free agent after a very impressive 2024-25 season. He added plenty of hardware to his collection, including the OHL and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Goaltender of the Year awards. While there could be some tough competition in the crease for the AHL, Parsons could easily find himself as a starter, whether he is ready or not. His likely role is Belleville’s backup, but with Mads Sogaard’s injury history, he could find himself in a big role.

Oskar Pettersson, LW – Assigned to Belleville

Oskar Pettersson has a season and a half of AHL experience, and he is going to look for a bigger role with Belleville this season. He has some good offensive skills, but he hasn’t been able to produce at a pro level, both in Sweden and Belleville. Pettersson has a great shot, and if he is able to get into scoring positions and utilize it, a 20-goal season isn’t a crazy thought.

Garrett Pilon, C – Placed on Waivers

Garrett Pilon has had two strong seasons with Belleville, and though placed on waivers, will likely get through and continue as a strong veteran for the AHL club. While there is going to be some competition at the top of the forward lineup for Belleville, Pilon would likely get one of the top-six jobs based on his experience and previous play with the team.

Jamieson Rees, C – Assigned to Belleville

Jamieson Rees had a big breakout year in 2022-23 with 42 points, but hasn’t been able to get back to that production level. Now signed to an AHL deal, Rees is going to look to get back into his scoring ways and climb the depth charts again.

Jamieson Rees, Chicago Wolves (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Hunter Shepard, G – Placed on Waivers

The Senators signed Hunter Shepard as a depth goaltender for Belleville, and he required waivers to get to the AHL. Shepard spent time with the Hershey Bears and had some impressive seasons, but he is likely going to be in a tandem with Sogaard or in a rotation with Parsons as well.

Djibril Toure, RD – Assigned to Belleville

After being signed to an entry-level contract in 2023, Toure is heading into his second pro season. He spent time between the AHL and ECHL last season, but is likely going to be in a bigger role with Belleville this season. The obvious thing to pay attention to is how Toure uses his size. While he isn’t throwing massive hits every shift or anything, he is a physical player, he is defensively sound, and he has good skating. He is just 22, and could work his way into a big role with Belleville.

Keean Washkurak, C – Assigned to Belleville

Another AHL deal, as expected, Keean Washkurak was assigned to Belleville, too. Washkurak was a good depth center for Belleville last season, scoring 19 points. He has four AHL seasons under his belt, and can make for strong internal competition for the club.

With all 17 of those players cut, the Senators are left with 31 players on the roster, and with another wave or two of cuts coming, players are going to look to impress the staff and earn a spot on the roster. While there are minimal spots up for grabs, there is going to be a lot of competition for those spots.