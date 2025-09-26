Canadiens Fall 7-2 to Leafs Amid Dobson, Reinbacher Injury Concerns

After two periods, the best thing the Montreal Canadiens had going for them in their 7-2 preseason loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs was they at least had their health. Then offseason-acquisition Noah Dobson left the game on Thursday in Montreal prematurely, presumably as a precaution, soon followed by fellow-defenseman David Reinbacher.

It was almost a repeat of a similar situation last preseason, when, in a game against the Leafs, both Reinbacher and Patrik Laine, who had been acquired the previous offseason, suffered knee injuries. In this case, the Canadiens lost by a much larger margin, but there is reasonable hope at least both Dobson and Reinbacher will be okay, with head coach Martin St. Louis downplaying the seriousness of their conditions to the media following the game.

Game Recap

It was also Kirby Dach’s debut, after a knee injury ended his second straight season early last season. So, all eyes were ironically on him to see how he held up. He formed a line with Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov, the latter two connected in impressive fashion early in the second. Demidov fed Laine on the power play to pull the Canadiens within one by a 3-2 score.

The momentum was short-lived, though. Soon thereafter Leafs forward Steven Lorentz scored the first of his two on the night in a span of less than two minutes, when he deflected a Scott Laughton shot home, also on the power play. It was his second just past the halfway mark of the middle frame that truly showed how badly the Canadiens were struggling to keep up with their competition, though. Laughton, who also scored two goals to open the scoring and four total points, again got the puck to Lorentz, who uncontested in front of the net, deflected it past starter Sam Montembeault.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz – (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That marked the end of Montembeault’s night, after he made 12 saves on 17 shots. Rookie Jacob Fowler replaced him to start the third and didn’t fare much better, giving up two goals on eight shots, including a highlight-reel marker on the part of Ryan Tverberg, who split the shorthanded Canadiens defense to fire it past the goalie as he fell to his knees on an unassisted effort to bring a merciful end to the scoring.

With the Canadiens icing a lineup that featured its projected top two lines for the regular season, including Dach’s, and the Leafs not so much, the game was especially disappointing for Habs fans, even discounting the injury concerns. Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby only faced 13 shots, also allowing a Mike Matheson power-play goal in the first, which at the time cut the deficit to 2-1, following Laughton’s goals. Bobby McMann and Matt Benning rounded out the scoring for the Leafs.

Lines at Leafs skate



Lorentz – Laughton – Cowan

McMann – Kampf – Maccelli

Joshua – Quillan – Lettieri

Pezzetta – Groulx – Tverberg



Mermis – Myers

Rifai – Thrun

Webber – Benning

Villeneuve



Hildeby

Peksa



Attention now shifts to Saturday night, as the two teams face each other in Toronto in the back half of their preseason home-and-home series. The Canadiens are 2-1 so far, this game being the one defeat. The Leafs are now 2-0-1.