Bruins Buy or Sell: DeBrusk, Lysell, Frederic & Heinen

Nearly halfway through the 2023-24 regular season, the Boston Bruins continue to lead the Atlantic Division ahead of the Florida Panthers who are just three points behind them. Since the three-day holiday break from Dec. 24-26, the Bruins have rebounded from their pre-break slump with some good performances to remain in first place in the division.

As the NHL season reaches its midway point for all teams, that means that the 2024 trade deadline on March 8 is going to come quickly. Some decisions are going to have to be made by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney as to whether or not his team will need an addition or two at the trade deadline to improve their roster for the stretch run into the spring. With all that said, it’s time for the latest Bruins Buy or Sell.

Jake DeBrusk

What does the future hold for Jake DeBrusk with the Bruins? That’s the question. There are a couple of avenues Sweeney could go with him, either sign him long-term or use him in a trade to acquire a need at either center or a wing. Since coming out of the break, he has been one of the better forwards for Jim Montgomery, showing glimpses of what the Black and Gold got last season from him.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There have not been many whispers about an extension with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft and it makes you wonder where he stands on returning. If he has expressed interest in hitting the free agent market, does Sweeney use him as part of a trade by the deadline? Out of all the players on the roster, he is becoming the hardest to figure out what the future in Boston holds for him.

Buy or Sell Jake DeBrusk signs an extension in Boston.

Danton Heinen

The Bruins brought in Danton Heinen on a Professional Tryout (PTO) for training camp and he played well. After not making the roster at the beginning of the season, he hung around and waited patiently for his shot and now that it has come, he has been one of the surprises this season so far after signing a one-year contract.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 32 games this season he has nine goals and 14 assists and is currently on pace to come to close to matching his numbers of 14 goals and 22 assists last season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has turned into a good penalty killer and he has scored some timely goals this season. This is turning into a good signing by Sweeney.

Buy or Sell that Danton Heinen is a surprise through the first half of the season.

Fabian Lysell

One of the better Providence Bruins forwards in the American Hockey League (AHL) lately has been Fabian Lysell. The 21st overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft has 10 goals and 16 assists this season in the AHL and seems ready to make the jump to the NHL at some point.

Boston has brought up Georgii Merkulov and Jesper Boqvist over the last couple of weeks, but it might be time that they give Lysell a shot to make his NHL debut next. There is no doubt he is a gifted player who is improving his 200-foot professional game and sooner or later he’s going to find his way into the lineup with the Bruins. It’s looking like that time is coming.

Buy or Sell Fabian Lysell makes his NHL debut this season with Boston after his recent play in the AHL.

Trent Frederic

After getting a new contract and pay raise over the offseason, was Trent Frederic going to continue his production after career highs in goals (17) assists (14), and points (31) that he had in 2022-23? So far, he is and the case could be made that he’s turning into a top-six forward.

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 39 games this season, the 29th overall pick of the 2016 Entry Draft has 12 goals and nine assists. Since the break, he has five goals, including a pair of two-goal games against the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning, both Bruins’ wins. Depth scoring is going to be big this season for the Black and Gold and right now Frederic is providing that and is well on his way to setting new career highs.

Buy or Sell Trent Frederic will set new career highs this season.

There are still nearly two months before the NHL trade deadline and there are certainly going to be moves that are going to be made and the Bruins should be involved in some deals. The play of these players will play a deciding role in what Sweeney ends up doing before March 8.