Bruins Can Maximize Linus Ullmark Return by Trading Him to the Senators

This summer could have some extra fireworks. There are prominent names available via free agency who, if they did switch teams, could shock the league’s landscape. No name is bigger right now than Steven Stamkos, whether he remains in Tampa Bay or not. Also, Jake Guentzel is one of the other big fish on the market, so his market should be heavy. However, it is not just the free agents that people will have eyes on but the trade market.

One of the biggest names that people will be eye-balling is Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner. He is in the final year of his contract and has a no-movement clause in his deal. Many wonder what direction the team will go, and if he’s available, the amount of suitors would be lengthy. Also, Martin Necas is gaining trade buzz around the league. However, there is another big name that could be on the move, and that is Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark. It is safe to say that the list of suitors is lengthy, and many teams will be giving General Manager Don Sweeney a phone call.

The Tandem Could Be Pulled Apart

All good things must come to an end, and that includes the Bruins’ dynamic tandem in the goal crease. It is not just the stellar play between the pipes of Jeremy Swayman and Ullmark but the brotherly bond they share off the ice. Bonds last forever, but the tandem isn’t forever. In a perfect world, Sweeney would love to keep both of them, but hockey is a business at the end of the day.

Ullmark is in the final year of his contract and makes $5 million per season. The Bruins have other pressing needs and could use that available space to upgrade another part of the roster. Also, numerous teams could be trade partners and land the prized goaltender.

David Pagnotta from The Fourth Period has labeled teams that could be of interest. He has made note that the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings could come calling eventually, but the Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes have expressed interest. Also, the Kings made a proposal before the trade deadline. One thing all three of these teams have in common is that they are Stanley Cup contenders, and landing Ullmark propels them to the top as favorites to win it all. However, there is another team that is among the group that could circle back around him, and that’s the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa Aiming Big for Ullmark

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Senators are looking to circle back to Ullmark at the NHL Draft. Also, the Senators were a team that made proposals at the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition. It seems like they are in line to make an upgrade in the goal crease, and Ullmark is the guy. He is a clear upgrade over the entire Senators goalie tandem that finished 31st in save percentage this season at .884. That’s subpar for any team and certainly one that wants to contend.

The Senators are a team looking to make the playoffs. They have a young core that is locked up for the foreseeable future and hired a new coach in Travis Green. It seems like they are building to compete, and adding a high-caliber goalie such as Ullmark could take them better than they’ve been. But does this make sense for the Senators?

After speaking with Senators beat writer Jacob Billington from The Hockey Writers, he can see where it makes sense. It would be an immediate upgrade in net and solidify the starter position. However, he did note that it would cost a pretty penny to obtain his services, one that they may opt not to pay. Considering what Sweeney wants to upgrade his roster with, a trade with the Senators could make sense for both sides.

The Return Could Benefit the Bruins

The Bruins’ return could be extremely beneficial, and they can chalk it off to a need to upgrade their lineup. Pagnotta notes that the Bruins want to upgrade the defensive group, with primarily a right-shot defenseman. Look no further than Jakob Chychrun to be part of the return for Ullmark.

Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Garrioch wrote that the return package for the Bruins could be Chychrun and a first-round draft pick. If you are Sweeney, that’s one appetizing dish that you are willing to spend on. A first round draft pick would get the Bruins into the first round this upcoming draft, as they don’t own a draft pick until the fourth round. As for Chychrun, they’d be getting a player that fits a need on the blueline.

Matt Grzelcyk is likely to head to free agency and Derek Forbort too. They have a young emerging rookie in Mason Lohrei, who likely will be a regular in the lineup during the 2024-25 season. Adding Chychrun could take pressure off of him and give the Bruins extra balance on the back end. The good thing is Chychrun can play both sides, so head coach Jim Montgomery has options.

Chychrun is a smooth skater and can help transition the puck up the ice. In addition, he brings the offense and production, which is a huge boost for the Bruins’ back end. During the 2023-24 season, Chychrun scored 14 goals (second highest of his career) and 41 points (tying his career high). He is unafraid to shoot the puck (204 shots) and can help chip in on the power play. For the Bruins, that is a huge boost. During the regular season, the team ranked 14th in power play percentage (22.2% success rate) and finished ninth in the playoffs (21.2% success rate).

It is worth noting that Chychrun does have one more year left on his contract, with a salary cap hit of $4.6 million. There is a chance he can walk via free agency in 2025, but for the Bruins, that’s a huge return for Ullmark.

Big Return for Ullmark Benefits Bruins

It appears that the Bruins are going to turn to their young goalie in Swayman. Ullmark has done nothing but wear the Black and Gold with pride. However, the time has come for his departure.

There will be no shortage of teams looking to obtain his services. As for any deal with the Senators, that return could be huge and could benefit the Bruins going forward. They could use that draft pick to stockpile the farm system and add a top-four defenseman who can play in multiple situations. A top-four unit of Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Chychrun is pretty appetizing.