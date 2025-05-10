3 Candidates To Be the Next Bruins’ Head Coach

Teams that do have head coaching vacancies have begun making moves. The New York Rangers wasted no time by hiring former Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, and the Anaheim Ducks have hired Joel Quenneville. There are still some prominent names available on the open market, which leads us to the Boston Bruins.

Aside from free agency and their seventh overall pick, the Bruins’ head coaching decision is the most important one. They’ve made it clear that their candidates are still currently behind the benches in the playoffs. Here are three good options that the Bruins could turn to and be the next bench boss.

Misha Donskov: Dallas Stars Assistant Coach

This coach should be at the top of the list for the Bruins. Given his knowledge of the game and the way he prepares and understands the game, it is perfect for this Bruins team.

Misha Donskov was hired in 2015 before the Vegas Golden Knights were even a team. He was responsible for sorting out the players who could be available for the expansion draft. He has served deeply in the analytics department and has a deep understanding of what is going on under the surface. As much as people turn a blind eye to that sort of thing at times, it is very important to know. Donskov himself has touched on his impacts, which are noteworthy.

Misha Donskov (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I was lucky to have a background in coaching and development, and when analytics started gaining steam, I was able to be in the middle of that,” Donskov said. “It’s just one part of the big picture, but I think it’s an important tool that you can use. Numbers aren’t emotional, they’re just facts, so then it’s up to you to use them as a tool and as a club in your golf bag. I do think it’s been important to go through all of that to get to where I am now.”

Donskov is more than his off-ice impacts. He has made his impact on the ice. He helped Bruce Cassidy’s staff with the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023, and now he is serving on a Dallas Stars team that is poised to win it all.

The Bruins would be getting a coach who can put players in a position to succeed. He is very detail-oriented, structured, and prepared. Given how things went for the Bruins during the 2024-25 season, they need that. Even with the young talent, Donskov would be important for this group, and Stars head coach Pete DeBoer has shown a voice of confidence in Donskov and what he brings to his staff.

“He just does so many things behind the scenes that help you win,” said DeBoer, who is also an assistant for Team Canada. “He’s great at getting your team ready, he’s great at details, he just does a lot of things that help you win.”

When the time comes, general manager Don Sweeney needs to pounce all over this opportunity.

Marco Sturm: Ontario Reign Head Coach

Hello old friend, we meet again. One coach that is very much in the mix is former Bruin and current coach of the Ontario Reign, Marco Sturm. Sturm was a former Bruin, famously coming over in the Joe Thornton trade to the San Jose Sharks.

Sturm has been the coach of the Reign for the last three seasons, and was also part of the Kings staff as an assistant four seasons prior to that. In his tenure with the Reign, he has an overall record of 119-80-17 and has adopted the Kings’ style of play into their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate and has seen success because of it.

Sturm may not be the most popular name out there, but he is definitely a coach who has the desire to be a head coach and certainly is capable of doing so. Elliotte Friedman touched on Sturm as a potential candidate for any head coach vacancy.

“A guy who may not be on the top of any list, but a guy who’s ambitious, a guy who understands players, a guy who has respect. People respect Sturm. He’s got a good reputation.”

He would be a perfect fit for the Bruins as well, and given his ability to help develop younger players, would bode well for this next wave of Bruins hockey.

Marc Savard: Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant Coach

The final coach on this list is a former player for the team, just like Sturm. Marc Savard was a tremendous player for the Bruins and once he got settled into his retirement life, his love for the game has taken him behind the benches. He does come with experience, so he is not a rookie behind the bench per se.

Savard began his career as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues (2019-20) before ultimately coaching the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). One of the biggest accomplishments in his coaching career was taking them to the OHL Final in 2022, and allowing them to capture back-to-back Western Conference Regular Season Titles. He spent one season with the Calgary Flames as an assistant and is currently an assistant on Craig Berube’s staff.

The way he coaches and his philosophy could bode well for this team. He likes to give his players the opportunity to showcase their talent and be creative in ways to generate offense. When discussing his style, here’s how Savard wants his players to play:

“I want my players to play freely. They understand that if they make a play in the offensive zone, and it ends up being a mistake, they need to get back defensively and try to make up for it.”

Having a star in David Pastrnak would do wonders, and having an offensive-minded coach may not be a horrible thing. The Bruins could use all the help they can get there.

Bruins Have Options on Deck

The Bruins have plenty of good options, and that’s not including Rick Tocchet. Donskov is the cream of the crop on this list, and Sturm is a very strong second option. Savard would also serve as a good option for this next Bruins wave. If the Bruins want to get back to their winning ways, Donskov does check off all the boxes.