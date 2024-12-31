Bruins Have 2 Key Matchups in January

The Boston Bruins have struggled in the first half of the season. They have the second-fewest goals for in the Eastern Conference, more penalty minutes than any other team in the league, and goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been below average after signing an eight-year extension just days before opening night. Their poor play has amounted to a -14 goal differential as of Tuesday morning. After all that, however, they are alive, sitting in third in the Atlantic Division, just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and four behind the Florida Panthers with one game to play in 2024.

The Bruins have played their best hockey in the last month or so, giving fans a reason to be excited heading into the new year. Two contests over the next month stand out as must-win games for the Bruins.

Jan. 4: At Toronto Maple Leafs

This matchup is the third of four between these Original Six rivals. The Bruins won the first at home in overtime but lost the second in an ugly 4-0 loss in Toronto. Saturday’s game will be the the first Maple Leafs matchup under new head coach Joe Sacco, which is notable considering the team has played considerably better with him behind the bench than under former head coach Jim Montgomery.

Both the Bruins and the Maple Leafs have been tougher to play against since their postseason matchup a season ago, with the Bruins adding Nikita Zadorov and Toronto adding Chris Tanev to their blue lines. If the season ended today, the teams would play each other in the first round of the playoffs, so these last two matchups of the season figure to be physical and hard-fought.

With just two points separating them in the standings, there is a reasonable chance that the outcome of these games will decide which team has home-ice advantage if they meet in the postseason. Any matchup between the Bruins and Maple Leafs seems bigger than your average regular-season game, but the last two will loom especially large, given what could be at stake.

Jan. 11: At Florida Panthers

On Jan. 11, the Bruins face an equally pivotal game against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. Simply put, the Panthers have had the Bruins’ number in recent years. They put an end to the 2022-23 storybook season in Boston, then went on to defeat the Bruins in six games in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They beat the Bruins 6-4 on opening night this season in a game that was never close and followed that up with another 4-3 win just days later. The Bruins get two more licks at the Panthers this season before the playoffs – games they need to win if they want a chance at the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Joe Sacco, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Panthers have not looked untouchable of late, with a 6-4-0 record in their last ten. If the Bruins can stack up wins to start the month, this game could be vital for the division title. Even if the Bruins find themselves out of the picture for that coveted spot, showing that they can defeat a team that has dominated them over the past two seasons will be key heading into the final stretch.

Bruins’ Key Matchups

These two games against the teams that sit in front of them in their division will be key for the Bruins. The top three teams in the Atlantic are within just a few points of each other, which means there is a lot at stake in every game. Outside of these three rivals, Bruins fans should keep an eye on the Tampa Bay Lightning. They sit just two points back of the black and gold with four games in hand, and they have the best goal differential in the conference. The Bruins have yet to play the Lightning this season and will face them twice in January and twice in March – games that also figure to be pivotal in a tight Atlantic Division race.