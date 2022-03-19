Bruins & Kraken Trade Could Provide 2022 Deadline Blockbuster

With the trade deadline only a few days away, the Boston Bruins appear to be linked to almost every big-name player on the market. Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Seattle Kraken captain Mark Giordano is another defenseman who they have been expressing interest in. It is clear that one of their primary objectives is to add a legitimate top-pairing defenseman, and one could argue that the 38-year-old is still just that.

Although the Bruins are also pursuing Jakob Chychrun and Hampus Lindholm, Giordano is certainly a solid backup option if they miss out on the two younger defensemen. With the team looking to go on a deep playoff run, they will need to add a serious upgrade to their left side, and the Kraken defenseman would give them just that. Let’s dive into why the Bruins should consider completing this blockbuster.

Here’s Why the Bruins Want Giordano

It is pretty easy to see why the Bruins are considering the possibility of acquiring Giordano. The left side of their defense is one of their weakest areas, and it needs to be addressed. Although they have a plethora of left-handed defensemen on their roster, it’s hard to determine how many of them are capable of playing top-four minutes. Since the losses of both Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara, the team hasn’t found legitimate replacements for them, at least in my opinion.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even though Giordano is among the oldest hockey players in the NHL, he is still quite effective, and the truth is in his stats. Although he sports a minus-17 because of how much the Kraken have struggled, he is still producing solid offense from the back end. In 55 contests this season, he has six goals to go along with 17 assists. If he were to be acquired by the Bruins, he would be second among their defensemen in points.

One also shouldn’t look past Giordano’s vast amount of NHL experience, either. In 1,004 career games between the Calgary Flames and Kraken, he has 149 goals, 383 assists, and 532 points. With that, he was captain of the former for eight seasons, won a Norris Trophy, and participated in three All-Star Games. Although he has yet to add a Stanley Cup to his outstanding resume, maybe a move to Boston could give him that.

Potential Trade Package for Giordano

The Montreal Canadiens landed a 2023 first-round pick, prospect Tyler Smilanic, and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Florida Panthers in the Ben Chiarot trade. With this as an example, it’s hard to imagine that the Kraken would accept anything less for Giordano. Although the Bruins do not have the strongest prospect pool, they may be willing to give up their first-round pick. Since the start of the new year, they have put together the best record in the entire league, so they should be major buyers at the deadline.

– #NHLBruins 24-9-3 – Best record in the NHL since Jan 1

– only team to not go more that 2 games without a point this season

– Gritty wins all year long when the fort needed to be held without stars

– Ullmark huge in this particular game. Has done solid all year when Sway slipped — Andrew – Medium Quality co-host (@justyouknowhyyy) March 19, 2022

When it comes to moving a prospect, they would be wise to avoid trading Fabian Lysell, Mason Lohrei, and Jack Studnicka. Instead, one defenseman who I could see moved is Jack Ahcan. Like Giordano, he is a left-handed, offensive defenseman. However, he is still just 24 years old and does have the potential to blossom into a full-time NHL player. Yet, with the Bruins having so many left-handed defensemen on their roster, it will be tough for him to get that chance.

The last part of the trade package would likely be the 2022 third-round pick the Bruins acquired from the Calgary Flames in the Daniel Vladar trade. Although Giordano is older and less physical than Chiarot, he is a bigger difference-maker when it comes to the offensive side of the game. Furthermore, his excellent resume only heightens his overall value.

Bruins’ Chances of Landing Giordano

With the Bruins being all-in during this deadline season, there certainly is a good chance for them to land Giordano. They are making finding a new left-handed defenseman one of their biggest priorities at the deadline, so it would be surprising if they didn’t get their man. Furthermore, the Kraken have been scratching the veteran because they want to ensure he’s healthy before making any move. Therefore, it’s very clear that his time in Seattle is coming to a close.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the chances of the Bruins getting him are certainly there, it also seems likely that they are viewing Chychrun and Lindholm as their primary trade targets. The former would be the biggest of the potential additions, but the latter would still also be a major one. Yet, if they strike out on both of them, it seems that Giordano will become their primary target. That is assuming that he isn’t moved before then, of course.

Alas, it will be intriguing to see if the Bruins end up acquiring Giordano by the time the trade deadline passes. He could be such a solid addition to their lineup, but it also isn’t a guarantee that it will happen. The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly pursuing him heavily, too, so they are going up against their biggest division rival for his services. Thus, this has all the makings of being a very fun few days.