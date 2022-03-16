Bruins and Coyotes Trade Could Produce Deadline Blockbuster

Since Jakob Chychrun was made available by the Arizona Coyotes earlier this season, the Boston Bruins have been linked to him. Now, as we are less than a week away from the trade deadline, they are among the top suitors for the star defenseman. With the team looking to go on a deep playoff run, he is exactly the kind of player who they should consider adding to their lineup.

As TSN reported last night, Jacob Chychrun’s injury may not be as serious as was originally feared. Could be back on the ice later this week. Still a strong chance he is traded with LA and Boston committed to staying in the hunt with multiple piece offers. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 16, 2022

Chychrun ironically sustained a lower-body injury against the Bruins recently and will miss the next two to four weeks because of it. Although that could cause some concerns to fans, it is still a fairly short-term injury, and he would be back for the postseason. Therefore, that should not deter the Bruins from wanting to complete a blockbuster with the Coyotes before the trade deadline passes. Let’s dive into why.

Here’s Why the Bruins Want Chychrun

It’s pretty easy to comprehend why the Bruins are interested in Chychrun. When looking at the left side of their defensive group, it is clear that it’s high in quantity, but its quality is questionable. Out of their current trio, Matt Grzelcyk has had some success playing with Charlie McAvoy, but he is arguably better suited for the second pair in terms of his skill level. With that, both Mike Reilly and Derek Forbort are both bottom-pair defensemen. Yet, when it comes to a player like Chychrun, they would finally have a legitimate option for the top pair.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After scoring 18 goals and recording 41 points in 56 games last season, Chychrun seemingly emerged as a star. Yet, this season he has cooled off a bit, as he has only seven goals, 14 assists, and a minus-20. Yet, it’s also crucial to note that he was on fire before sustaining his current injury. Over his last seven games, he had five goals to go along with five assists. This is exactly the kind of offensive explosion that the 23-year-old is capable of when he’s performing at his best.

Furthermore, Chychrun has an amazing contract. He carries a $4.6 million cap hit until the completion of the 2024-25 campaign, so he would be a long-term part of the team if acquired. Defensemen of his skill level do not come much cheaper than that, and that’s especially the case when they have term on their contract. The Bruins also have $6,133,940 of deadline cap space, so they can easily afford him and even have room to make other trades, too.

Potential Trade Package For Chychrun

It was previously reported by Jeff Marek that the Coyotes are looking for a young player, first-round pick, and top prospect in any move centering around Chychrun. That is a big asking price, but when looking at all he provides, it is one at least worth considering for the Bruins. They certainly could come up with an offer that fits that description.

When thinking of a young, NHL-caliber player, there’s no better fit than Jake DeBrusk. The 25-year-old winger still wants out of Boston, but the primary reason why a move hasn’t happened yet is that they want a player of at least equal value in return for him. Chychrun, of course, is much more than that. Coincidentally, the Coyotes are also reportedly linked to the 2015 first-round pick, according to David Pagnotta. Therefore, the potential of him heading there is present.

When it comes to a top prospect, the first name that comes to mind is Fabian Lysell. There is a lot of risk in trading him, though, as he is viewed as having top-six potential and is the team’s best forward prospect. If they wanted to avoid trading him, they also could offer up Jack Studnicka. Yet, with the center being 23 years old and still not taking that next step in his development, they would probably need to add a second or third-round pick with him. Mason Lohrei also has been thriving in college, so perhaps he also could be an appealing target for the Coyotes. Ultimately, the Bruins have several options they could part with.

Bruins’ Chances of Landing Chychrun

The possibility of the Bruins landing a star defenseman like Chychrun is there. They can reach their asking price, but it is also a major decision for them to commit to. Out of the trio of prospects listed above, the Coyotes would likely want Lysell the most. Furthermore, trading DeBrusk would also require the Bruins to bring in another winger before the deadline passes. It certainly would be an eventful few days for the team, but if the possibility is there, they should contemplate it.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Yet, several other teams have been pursuing Chychrun. The Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings are some of the notable names among them. Thus, there is a pretty big bidding war occurring for his services, and they each have plenty of appealing prospects to choose from. Therefore, the Bruins are by no means a lock to acquire him. However, they also still have the potential to get a deal done.

Bruins showed some interest in Josh Manson before he was dealt, believe they’ve shown interest in Hampus Lindholm as well among other D. But a hockey deal for Chychrun has always been of interest to the B’s if possible. Getting more of a read on the injury key here for Boston. https://t.co/OY8g43lDxl — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 16, 2022

The Coyotes are not in a place where they need to rush a trade. As I previously stated, Chychrun has multiple years left on his contract. Therefore, they could wait to move him until the offseason if they feel that they can get more for him then.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Bruins can land Chychrun before the trade deadline passes. When seeing as how they could reach their asking price and are among the top suitors, there is certainly potential there. However, they also have notable obstacles to overcome for a deal to come to fruition. At the end of the day, he would provide them with another star on their blue line, so they should still work very hard to acquire him.