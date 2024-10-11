From Canadian Prep School to Div. I Hockey – The Dean Letourneau Story

Like a lot of players, Dean Letourneau began skating at a very young age – he was between two and two-and-a-half, which also happens to be somewhere around when he started walking, at least that’s what he remembers. Describing Letourneau in one word is tough. You’ll get different answers from anyone you talk to, but when he was asked to describe himself in a word, he chose one that coaches, teammates, and fans love to hear.

“I would say competitive,” Letourneau said. “I’ve always had that hunger. I grew up with two brothers, so I know how to be competitive, and that’s kind of my style.”

Letourneau was taken in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft with the 25th overall pick by the Boston Bruins (acquired from the Ottawa Senators in the trade for Linus Ullmark).

Dean Letourneau, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Instead of joining the professional ranks, Letourneau elected to play college hockey after he was drafted. He was coming from a prep program rather than junior hockey, which some coaches might see as a stumbling block for his development. However, he spent two seasons playing at St. Andrew’s College, an all-boys Christian prep school in Aurora, Ontario. St. Andrew’s has a history of developing NHL talent, including former New York Ranger Michael Del Zotto, Edmonton Oiler Warren Foegele, and former Chicago Blackhawk Dylan Sikura, among others.

Letourneau Was a Star Even in Prep Hockey

While Letourneau only played two seasons for the Saints from 2022 to 2024, he was known on campus for his talent on the ice. In the 2022-23 season, at the Canadian High School (CAHS) level, he played 53 games, scoring 25 goals and 40 assists. The following season, however, he really made a name for himself.

In his final season at St. Andrew’s, while playing for the Saints U18 AAA team as an alternate captain, Letourneau played 56 games, scoring 61 goals and 66 assists (127 points), assuring himself as a player to watch for in the 2024 NHL Draft. In his senior year, he was scouted by Boston, but the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks also showed interest in the 6-foot-7 center.

Following a season that saw the Saints go 44-12-0, Letourneau departed for the NHL draft. His advisors told him to arrive early, as he was likely to be selected early. But Letourneau didn’t get too excited; at least he didn’t want to let on that he did.

“That’s where my advisors were hinting that I should be expecting to hear my name called, but I didn’t want to think too much of it,” Letourneau said of his draft position. “I didn’t want to expect to go somewhere and be devastated if it doesn’t happen. I kind of kept an open mind, but that’s kind of where I was hoping to be picked.”

Letourneau’s Journey to the Draft

His first day at St. Andrew’s wasn’t memorable. He and his teammates got some food and did some team bonding activities. That was about it. His last day, however, was unforgettable. No one on the hockey team had any final exams, so they all hung out at the soccer fields on campus. It was also the day before he left for the NHL Draft Combine. The team played soccer for a few hours, which they often did between game days and after practice, enjoying their last hours together as teammates.

The next day, Letourneau left for the Combine, and a few days later, it was Draft Day. This is a trip he will treasure for more than just being selected. “It was awesome,” Letourneau said of the experience. “My whole family came down. My two brothers and my parents came down. We hadn’t really been on a family trip since Covid, so it was pretty amazing to enjoy that with all of them. Just waiting for my name to be called (there were) a lot of nerves going through my mind, but once I heard my name called, I was super excited, and to have my family there with me, they were super excited as well, it was just a great moment to share with them.”

After his name was called, he said he went up on stage, took some pictures, and returned to his seat, thinking that was all there was to it.

Dean Letourneau, St. Andrews College (Paul Mosey, St. Andrew’s College)

But by the time he reached his seat, he noticed he had text messages from Brad Marchand and former Hockey East defenseman Charlie McAvoy welcoming him to the team. “It was pretty special,” Letourneau said. “I mean, they’re pretty big names around here in Boston and the hockey world, so it was really cool. They were able to help me enjoy that moment a little bit more, and it meant a lot to me.”

Why College and Not Professional Hockey?

Being picked so high, Boston fans were anxious to see what Letourneau would do next: play college hockey or join the professional ranks. Letourneau, however, knew exactly what he wanted to do.

“No, not really,” Letourneau said of thinking twice about going to college. “I had my opportunity to go to the Ontario Hockey League before, (but) college gives you a bit of a longer runway if needed, allows you to develop more and play with older guys, stronger guys, so I feel like it helps you to develop more of a (professional) game. I think playing here for a couple of years will help me adjust to the pro level.”

Letourneau said he decided on Boston College, specifically, so he could be a part of a group that “wins a lot of hockey games” and important ones at that. He also felt that playing for coach Greg Brown would best help him develop his skills, something Brown felt that Letourneau had shown through his desire to learn.

“In any situation, whether it’s a skill move or a team structure thing, if he doesn’t fully understand it, he’s asking questions,” Brown said. “He’s got a humility and a desire to learn, so he’s a pleasure to work with. He’s got a smile on his face all day. He enjoys what he’s doing. As coaches, you can’t ask for more than that. Kids that are excited to be at the rink and excited to learn.”

When asked to describe Letourneau in a word, Brown took a bit of time before using the word passionate: “He’s one of those kids that’s very serious about his craft. He wants to get better. He wants to learn,” Brown said. “He’s got a humility and a passion to take in as much as he can and become better.”

Bruins Development Camp

In July, just over two weeks after he was drafted, Letourneau had the chance, along with other NCAA prospects and players who had yet to crack Providence’s roster, to make his first impression on the Bruins organization. Letourneau made a good one, especially on Black ‘N Gold Productions’ Tom Calautti who noted, at first glance, his high potential after watching him play.

Dean Letourneau with an absolutely FILTHY move to beat Ryan Bischel. He pics off a bad pass, makes a forehand-backhand deke and slides it home. Even in small glimpses this kid has a ton of potential #NHLBruins #BruinsDevelopmentCamp pic.twitter.com/WtTa0zF9K1 — Tom Calautti (@TCalauttis) July 4, 2024

Letourneau also met fellow Eagles teammate Andre Gasseau at development camp: “He was a little more on the shy side, kind of kept to himself,” Gasseau said of his first impression of Letourneau. “Obviously, here after the first two weeks, there isn’t really that to him anymore. He’s pretty comfortable, and, at camp, he kind of kept to himself, but me and (our BC teammate) Oskar (Jellvik) kind of broke that.”

After getting the awkward small talk out of the way, the three got very close. Gasseau said that despite being shy at first, one of the things that he appreciates the most about Letourneau is that he is not looking ahead to signing his entry-level deal or turning pro, but instead, he is focused on what is happening in front of him.

Letourneau said he enjoyed development camp, especially experiencing the compete level: “It was a lot of fun. (There was) a lot of high compete (level), which I love,” Letourneau said. “That’s what I was expecting with the Bruins organization. It was nice seeing my (future) opponents. How they play… I know there was a couple of (Boston University) guys, a couple of (University of Massachusetts) guys; I’ll see some familiar faces (this season) and know what to expect.”

The Season is Right Around the Corner, Letourneau Already a Celebrity

BC and Letourneau open their season vs. Michigan State on the road today and, so far, in practices, Brown has been very happy with what he has seen.

“He’s looked good in the middle. He’s adjusted to the pace very well,” Brown said. “You never know with freshmen coming in, especially freshmen coming from prep school as opposed to junior hockey teams, if they’ll be able to adjust to the pace, the size and strength of the kids, but Dean has really adapted quickly to playing older players. We’re still playing with lines to find a combination, but it’s not like he won’t be ready to play center. He’s done a great job.” While Brown was still tinkering with lines at the time of this interview and could not say exactly where Letourneau would play, he could confirm that it would be on one of the top lines.

Off the ice, however, Letourneau has already reached mini-celebrity status in Chestnut Hill with the occasional student or person recognizing him and wanting to take a picture with him on the way to class: “I’ve never had anyone want to take my picture,” Letourneau said. “I’ve been enjoying it, and I’m glad that people want a picture with me… I try to not let that get to me. It doesn’t really affect me right now.”