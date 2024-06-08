Boston Bruins 2023-24 Season Report Cards: Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins Centennial Season is officially complete. While it did not net a Stanley Cup Championship and give the Bruins faithful another duck boat parade, the season was not a complete failure. The organization celebrated 100 years of Bruins hockey and even took a trip down memory lane. Several era nights took place at TD Garden, where fans relived the memories of different eras of Bruins hockey.

The Bruins also had another 100-point season and finished second in the Atlantic Division. Now that the season is over, we can reflect on how players performed and give them a grade for the season. Today’s report card will be on Captain Brad Marchand.

Getting the Honor of Wearing the ‘C’

The passing of the torch was in order. When Zdeno Chara moved on, the time finally came for Patrice Bergeron to become the next captain. Bergeron wore the ‘C’ on his jersey for three years, but after retiring after the 2022-23 season, it was time to pass the torch down. To no surprise, Marchand would become the 27th captain in team history. Also, it would be the most important season, as it was the centennial season for the Bruins. In addition, this was the first look at the Bruins without Patrice Bergeron since the 2003-04 season.

The Bruins suffered a loss during the 2022-23 offseason, as numerous pieces departed from the club. Bergeron and fellow center David Krejci retired. General Manager Don Sweeney traded Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Not to mention, Garnett Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov, and Tyler Bertuzzi all left via free agency. It would be a challenge, but Marchand was ready for it. Being named captain is a tremendous honor for any person on any team, but for Marchand, this was special. Marchand reflected on the players he learned from and embraced the role by saying,

“I am extremely proud and honored,” Marchand said. “It means more to me than I think anyone will ever know to be able to wear a ‘C’ for this team. When you look at the leaders that have been here before me and the guys that I’ve been fortunate enough to be under, they take an incredible amount of pride. Everything that they can possibly lead into this team, they do. It’s been incredible to see, but I see the work that goes into it … and I really believe that I’ve witnessed two of the best leaders of all time being in this organization.”

There was no better choice to represent the Bruins and being captain than Marchand. As he wore the ‘C’ with honor, he also led by example with his play on the ice.

Marchand Continues Producing

For the Bruins to succeed during the 2023-24 season, Marchand would need to be at his best. Given the roster turnover, the roster would be tested on how they’d overcome those losses. Marchand did not hold back before the season, talking about those exact challenges.

“It’s going to be an incredible amount of work,” Marchand said. “And there’s a lot of pressure — not just from the team and the expectations of the group, but for myself. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Bruins as a team rose to the occasion, but so did Marchand. Marchand played in all 82 games during the 2023-24 season and looked stronger. For the third time in five seasons, Marchand surpassed the 60-point mark and matched his total from last season (67). Furthermore, he went on to score 29 goals, six of which were game-winning goals and two of which came in overtime.

Brad Marchand wins it in overtime.



Bruins beat the Leafs, 4-3. pic.twitter.com/Qiw4fcPU4B — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 3, 2023

Marchand saw time with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. They were a force offensively, averaging 4.05 goals for per 60 minutes. However, he spent most of his ice time alongside Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk. That line proved to be a good offensive unit but also a good one defensively. Together, they averaged 1.58 goals against per 60 minutes, which is great considering the minutes they are logging. Also, they scored 14 goals as a line, the second most among any Bruins line combination.

Marchand found success individually and collectively with his teammates. He also rose to the occasion in the playoffs.

Playoff Marchand Arrived

The biggest question was whether the Bruins could exercise their demons from the season before. To ensure that the team would prevail, Marchand put the team on his back in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. No player was hotter than Marchand to begin the playoffs, as he had three goals, five assists, and eight points in the first four games against the Maple Leafs.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the Maple Leafs getting into penalty trouble, Marchand was feasting on the opportunity to capitalize. Six of his eight points came on the power play, which was huge in the early stages of the series. Credit to the Maple Leafs defense making adjustments, as they shut down Marchand for the rest of the series. Marchand would have two points against the Florida Panthers in round two. He finished the playoffs with ten points, second behind DeBrusk (11). The Bruins exceeded expectations, and Marchand played a large part in that.

Marchand, Bruins Exceeded Expectations

Given what they lost, this was supposed to be a tough season for the Bruins. Instead, the Bruins finished second in the Atlantic Division and made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins had numerous contributors on this team, and Marchand was one of them.

Marchand had yet another outstanding season and is still producing at a high rate. He leads by example on and off the ice and is a huge piece in this next wave of Bruins hockey. A key summer awaits the Bruins.

Grade: A