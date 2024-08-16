Previewing the Bruins’ NCAA Sophomore Prospects for 2024-25

During the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins had just two draftees playing as freshmen in NCAA hockey. One was Dans Locmelis, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of Latvia who was playing under 2021 National Champion, Greg Carvel, at the University of Massachusetts. The other was Ryan Walsh, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of the United States Hockey League (USHL) playing under Mike Schaefer at Cornell University.

Both players made it to the Springfield Regional in the NCAA Tournament, but neither could make it into the Frozen Four from there, ending a potential Cinderella run for both the Minutemen and the Big Red.

Going into year two, both players are looking to make strides in their game and up their numbers despite already having an impact on both of their respective programs.

Bruins Should Be Optimistic Looking at Their Second-Year Players

Going into the 2024-25 season, the Bruins do not have many prospects playing in their sophomore season in the NCAA, but that should not be a cause for concern for fans.

In fact, it is more about the quality of players, rather than the quantity, that will be examined here. Both played past the regular season and into the tournament and excelled. Boston will most likely keep closer tabs on Locmelis given his proximity, but that is not to say they won’t be monitoring Walsh, who was one of the country’s better freshmen a season ago.

Both players had promising starts to their collegiate careers, whether numbers show it or not, and it’s up to them now to prove Bruins management right for drafting them.

Dans Locmelis – University of Massachusetts (Forward)

2023-24 stats (30 games): seven goals, seven assists

After not immediately playing due to a technicality of him playing two games in the Swedish Hockey League and not committing to a college immediately following the 2022 Draft, Locmelis made his presence known on the ice for UMass in the 2023-24 season.

When he came into the season, fans and media members alike were not sure what to make of Locmelis, but in just his third collegiate game against Boston University, he scored his first goal while also attempting four shots in the game. The total was tied for third-most on the team that night. He also won eight out of the 14 faceoffs he took.

While his offensive numbers may not speak volumes about him as a player, what stuck out in his freshman year was his ability in the faceoff circle and blocking shots. Locmelis finished the season with seven blocked shots and 206 faceoffs won over 376 attempts.

The Jelgava, Latvia, native finished with a plus-7 plus/minus rating at the end of the season, and he will look to improve that this season.

2024-25 stat predictions (32 games): nine goals, 12 assists

Ryan Walsh (Forward) – Cornell University

Going into the 2023-24 season as a sixth-round pick, Walsh did not have high expectations placed on his shoulders to start his collegiate career. Instead of feeling defeated about where he stood, he instead took it as extra motivation to prove the doubters wrong.

To say he accomplished his mission would be putting it mildly. Not only was he named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week on Feb. 5, but he also finished the season with 22 points in his pocket (12 goals, 10 assists). He also had five game-winning goals, a program record. To top it off, he played in all 35 games for Cornell.

There’s no telling where Walsh is going to play for the Big Red this season, but it figures to be somewhere near the top of their lineup considering the impact he had on offense in the 2023-24 season. He also finished the season with a plus-5 plus/minus rating, something he will definitely be looking to improve during the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 stat predictions (33 games): 15 goals, 17 assists

Boston Has Hope on the Horizon With These 2

Whether they turn into absolute stars in collegiate hockey in year two or not, Boston has a reason to look below the players who are entering their junior season and above the players entering their freshman season and know that it has some hope for the future.

Both Locmelis and Walsh bring individual talents that will help the Bruins in the future, whether that is Locmelis’ ability to win faceoffs or Walsh’s ability to find the back of the net consistently.

Neither player is expected to sign with the team following their sophomore season and may take at least one more season to develop, but they are both making strides toward the professional ranks.