Bruins News & Rumors: Viel Trade, Rasmus Andersson, Chara’s Banner Night

The Boston Bruins have seen their name pop up in a ton of rumors over the last few weeks. They’ve appeared aggressive in trade talks as they search to improve their roster. Between minor league deals to clear up roster space on their 50-man roster and their pursuit of top-named trade targets, the Bruins look to be pushing all the chips into the middle in hopes of making the 2026 NHL playoffs.

In this week’s Bruins news and rumors, we take a look at the Jeffrey Viel trade, their interest in Rasmus Andersson, and their jersey ceremony for former captain and Bruins legend Zdeno Chara.

Bruins Trade Viel to Ducks

Yesterday, the Bruins traded forward Viel to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The pick will either be the Detroit Red Wings’ selection or the Philadelphia Flyers’ selection, whichever pick ends up being better.

Jeffrey Viel, Boston Bruins ( Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Viel, 28, is known for his physicality. He collected 30 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Bruins this season but failed to score a point. In fact, he hasn’t scored a point in the NHL since the 2021-22 season when he played with the San Jose Sharks. This deal allows the Bruins to open up a roster spot, which is important as they head into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Bruins Front Runner for Andersson

There have been a number of reports circulating over the last week, especially around Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson. It appears that the Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly the front runners for him. Jimmy Murphy from RG Media suggested that Boston was thought to be out on the right-handed defenceman because he wasn’t willing to sign an extension. However, now it appears that he has changed his mind.

“Hearing through some sources who said the Bruins were out on Andersson because of no extension, that Andersson changed his mind and he, the Bruins, and Flames are on the same page now.”

If the Bruins can land Andersson, it would drastically improve their blue line. It would push him into a top-pair role alongside Charlie McAvoy, while either Andrew Peeke or Henri Jokiharju would be on the outside looking in as the seventh defenceman. Of course, it ultimately depends on who they send back in the trade. That said, it is safe to say the price is steep and could involve multiple first-round picks.

Bruins Retire Chara’s No. 33

The Bruins honoured Chara this past Thursday night in a ceremony that many people around the hockey community loved. As his No. 33 was sent to the rafters, it was clear just how much the fan base in Boston absolutely loves him. He spoke at length about his Stanley Cup run in 2011 and how that team is forever tied to one another.

Chara spent 14 years with the club and recorded 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points, along with 1,055 penalty minutes in 1,023 games. He is widely considered to be one of the best captains in the club’s history. Chara was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2024 and has now seen his jersey number raised to the rafters alongside Bruins greats like Cam Neely, Bobby Orr, and others.

What’s Next for the Bruins

The Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight on the road at the United Center. They currently sit in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, which is just three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final spot in the Atlantic Division.