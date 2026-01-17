Devils’ Jesper Bratt Set to Skate in 600th NHL Game

New Jersey Devils’ forward Jesper Bratt is on the verge of yet another career milestone this season. During tonight’s (Jan. 17) matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, he will skate in the 600th NHL game of his career. This achievement comes just three months after recording his 300th assist.

When the team selected him 162nd overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, there was no way of knowing just how important Bratt would become to the Devils’ franchise. Now, alongside captain Nico Hischier, he remains the longest tenured Devil on the team.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since 2023-24, Bratt has led the team in assists, crossing the 70-point threshold for the last four consecutive seasons. In fact, he set the franchise record for single-season assists in 2024-25, surpassing Scott Stevens with 67.

This season, he’s been a crucial facet of the Devils’ success. With 11 goals and 25 assists, his offensive production has been invaluable. More recently, his two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild propelled the team to a 5-2 victory, helping snap a four-game losing skid.

Bratt also remains a key part of the Devils’ power play. Unsurprisingly, he leads the club with nine power-play assists, but his total of 12 points is tied with Hischier for the lead on the man advantage. So far this season, Bratt also has one shorthanded goal and three game-winning goals under his belt.

The second half of the season will have a lot in store for the 27-year-old. Next month, Bratt is set to represent Team Sweden in the 2026 Winter Olympics, along with teammate Jacob Markstrom. Likewise, all eyes will be on Bratt as the Devils fight to regain a playoff spot amid a tight point race in the Metropolitan Division. Either way, he’s a key leader for New Jersey, and fans should be excited to see what he can accomplish as the season progresses.