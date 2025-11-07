Bruins Outlast Senators in 3-2 Overtime Win

The Boston Bruins (9-7-0) defeated the Ottawa Senators (6-5-3) 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.

Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 22 saves.

Related: Khusnutdinov’s Breakout Gives Bruins a Needed Spark

Morgan Geekie, Sean Kuraly, and Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Game Recap

Despite being outshot 9-2, it was the Senators who entered the first intermission with a lead. Shane Pinto fed Amadio on a 2-on-1 break, and Amadio snapped a quick shot past the glove of Korpisalo.

Geekie tied the game 82 seconds into the second frame. Andrew Peeke took a shot from the point, and Geekie poked the loose puck home for his 10th goal of the season.

Kuraly gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead on a wrist shot from the low slot that deflected off of Ullmark’s shoulder and into the net. The Senators overcommitted to Tanner Jeannot on the right boards, and Jeannot found Kuraly all alone in front of the Ottawa goal.

Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

The Senators tied the game at 11:52 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot from Giroux that squeaked through Korpisalo and trickled over the goal line.

After a back-and-forth overtime period, Zacha banged home a loose puck with less than six seconds left to give the Bruins the 3-2 win.

The Bruins outshot the Senators 25-22 and went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Senators went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Saturday. The Senators are in Philadelphia in the afternoon to take on the Flyers, while the Bruins are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.