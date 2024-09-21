2 Bruins Players to Keep an Eye on This Preseason

The Boston Bruins are set to kick off their 2023-24 preseason campaign against the New York Rangers this Sunday, Sept. 22 at the TD Garden. They will play seven preseason games: two each against the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and New York Rangers, and one against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City. This preseason is an interesting one for the black and gold. There is some uncertainty as to what exactly their forward group will look like come opening night, and there is a very real possibility that Jeremy Swayman will not be their starting goaltender then either. With that in mind, here are some players to keep an eye on.

Brandon Bussi

Brandon Bussi has had a spectacular American Hockey League (AHL) career thus far, however, he has never taken the ice for an NHL game. It is likely that will change this season, particularly if the Bruins do not have a contract worked out with Swayman by the time the season starts.

Brandon Bussi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even if the Bruins have signed Swayman, Bussi will look to compete for the backup role, as it is possible he will prove to be a better option than the newly acquired Joonas Korpisalo. Regardless, we will be able to get a read on Bussi’s NHL readiness when he hits the ice this preseason. Last year he turned heads with a spectacular windmill save against the Rangers in the preseason, and he will look to make an impression with a strong preseason outing again in 2024-25.

Fabian Lysell

Fabian Lysell is another player Bruins fans should keep a close eye on this preseason. The team’s first-round pick in 2021, fans have been eager to see him receive NHL ice time. If all goes to plan for the Lysell camp, that time may come very soon. He was selected two picks before Wyatt Johnston, who has torn the ice up for the Dallas Stars over the past two seasons. If Lysell wants to make an impact in Boston, now is his chance. He should get a legitimate look in training camp, and if that goes well there is a chance we will see him on the second or third line on opening night. He’s competing with the likes of Georgii Merkulov and several other fringe members of the Bruins preseason roster for that coveted ice time.

Related: Bruins’ Lysell and Merkulov Could Compete for Top-6 Role

Jim Montgomery said of Lysell, “I just want to see him immerse himself in one-on-one battles, coming up with loose pucks, he is a gifted offensive player, and for gifted offensive players to have success, they need the puck on their stick, and that’s why I say he needs to win more one-on-one battles–not more, but that’s got to be a focus, being really intent on getting the puck on your stick so you can do the things you do well.”

Lysell has the opportunity to prove himself, and in doing so he could provide an invaluable asset to the Bruins forward group. It remains to be seen if he will take advantage of the opportunity at hand.

Key Players

Both Bussi and Lysell have opportunities to play themselves into key roles for the Bruins during the 2024-25 season. The roster is strong in Boston, made stronger by the additions of stars like Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. History tells us, however, that they will need former AHLers and fringe roster members like Bussi and Lysell to step up in order to take them to the next level. Other names that are on that list of depth players who could make an impact are Merkulov, Mark Kastelic, and Korpisalo. The best-case scenario for the Bruins is that a few of these players step up and have awesome training camps, and a deal with Swayman gets done before opening night.