3 Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch During the Preseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp is already underway and now the focus shifts onto the competition and battle for roster spots as players make their case to make the team. Like in previous camps, very few spots are up for grabs, so players can’t afford to make any mistakes. One game could be the difference between starting in the NHL, getting sent down or being released from a tryout.

Names like Max Pacioretty and Nick Robertson are definitely looking to prove their worth and stay on the roster, but let’s not forget about the young prospects and youth movement about to graduate to the next level. We know that Easton Cowan is determined to make the roster and even though Fraser Minten is out with a high-ankle sprain, he could’ve been one name that had high hopes of making the roster after earning that right last season.

However, after the recent prospect showdown, there are a few other names that should gain more attention during camp and throughout the preseason.

Topi Niemelä

If you’ve seen Topi Niemelä’s name often on a lot of these prospects to watch/ standout pieces, it’s because there’s the potential for a breakout performance and even grab the attention of the Maple Leafs brass. As a result, his play at the prospect showcase should carry over into camp.

Topi Niemela, Toronto Marlies (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Niemelä had a strong rookie campaign with 39 points in 68 games with the Toronto Marlies last season. It was an adjustment period going from the European ice to the North American one, but he continued to get better as the season went on. Now, it looks like he may have taken a big step forward with his play after his performance.

Niemelä’s swift movement and mobility from the backend and overall offensive awareness was on full display on the Maple Leafs blue line. Every time he had the puck, he was constantly in control leading the play. Whether it was breaking out of his own zone, or making crisp plays at the offensive blue line, he was there to be a difference maker. He was a playmaking machine with five assists in two games. He was able to get pucks on net effectively, creating rebound opportunities leading to a goal. The smart puck placement, calm demeanour, creativity and vision was evident and should be reasons why he can get a lot of attention.

While there may be a log jam on defense, Niemelä is certainly feeling confident heading into camp after his performance. The increased poise, confidence as well as some added strength could help him push for a roster spot.

Cade Webber

When Cade Webber was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline, it was the acquisition of a defenseman that the Maple Leafs desperately needed– a steady, shut down defender who can be relied on within his own zone.

The Maple Leafs have had an emphasis on drafting mobile, puck-moving defensemen, but never really had a player with Webber’s mindset and caliber. He was named NCAA Hockey East’s Best Defensive Defenseman and he showed that during the prospect showdown. He was extremely impressive with his defensive instincts, awareness and positioning. He was constantly pressuring opponents, be it defending the rush or one-on-one situations, he made his presence felt. The combination of his size and foot speed allows him to close gaps quickly and take away lanes effectively.

Webber was a calming presence on the backend with Niemelä leading the offensive charge, but Webber didn’t shy away from those opportunities when he had the chance. He picked his spots to join the rush and engage on the attack within the offensive zone. If he can add that extra offensive element to his game, he could be more than just a shutdown defender. This camp is the perfect opportunity to showcase his strengths but add more to his game.

While Webber may be further down the depth chart, there could be an opportunity for the towering, left-shot defender down the line if he continues to impress.

Nikita Grebenkin

Nikita Grebenkin only played in one game during the prospect showdown, but it may have been enough for the staff to feel that he should be ready to battle for a spot during training camp. He even got the attention of general manager Brad Treliving.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As Grebenkin looks to push and earn a spot on the roster, he started off on a line with Pacioretty and Pontus Holmberg on the first day of camp. Already with a wealth of pro experience in the KHL, winning the Gagarin Cup last season, Grebenkin plays a strong power game as a playmaking winger. He excels in the tough areas and is constantly battling for position and possession of the puck. He’s got the speed and work ethic to quickly get in and establish an attack. When he gains control, he uses his size and slick puck handling skills to push his way to get to the net. He’s extremely difficult to contain and is always generating quality scoring chances.

Out of all the young players coming into camp, Grebenkin probably has the better odds of finding his way onto the team at some point. He fits the bill of the direction and style the team wants to go. The steps he has taken to continue to grow and develop the last few seasons is also a big indicator why.

Webber, Niemelä and Grebenkin all had reasons for many to keep an eye on as the season started, but their play at the prospect showdown should garner more attention as they could be pushing for more than just time in the minor league. All three have earned that chance as they look to earn a roster spot with their play.