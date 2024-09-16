Maple Leafs’ Top Performers at Prospect Showdown

Like every other NHL team at this time of the year, the Toronto Maple Leafs once again are showcasing their top prospects before the start of the season. However, this year is a little different compared to previous prospect tournaments.

Usually, the Maple Leafs would be in Traverse City, Michigan playing against other select teams. This time, they are only facing one team but one of their historic rivals in a showdown– the Montreal Canadiens. While it’s only two games as opposed to playing against three other teams, it’s still a good opportunity for the Maple Leafs’ top prospects to show what they can do before they head into training camp.

The Maple Leafs won both games, a 4-3 shootout in the first game and 5-4 in the second. Even though the results don’t mean much, it’s the play of the players that is always at the forefront as they look to make their mark on potentially making the NHL. Here are five standouts from the two games for the Maple Leafs.

Easton Cowan

It’s safe to say that Easton Cowan was by far the best player for the Maple Leafs in the first game against the Canadiens. He scored a fantastic power play goal on a sharp angle and added an assist on Fraser Minten’s power play marker in the first period. He was quieter in Game 2, but he had his moments, including the game-winning goal. As he’s looking to chase down a roster spot and prove that he’s ready for the NHL, Cowan’s strengths were on full display.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan was buzzing all over the ice, being on the top line with Minten, Nikita Grebenkin and Roni Hirvonen in the second game. Cowan’s skill, patience and work ethic was evident. He was constantly setting up his teammates, feathering passes through seams for prime scoring chances and did a great job to pressure defenders. He made a number of smart plays with the puck, however there were a few instances where he tried to do too much. He even had a stellar, Patrick Kane-esque shootout goal.

Easton Cowan’s shootout goal.

“Unloads the luggage at the front desk”@ToddCrocker pic.twitter.com/0jyOujtHpk — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) September 14, 2024

Now, the real test is next for him to play at the NHL level. He’s determined to make it difficult for the coaching staff as he looks to crack the roster.

Cade Webber

After being acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline, many were anticipating to see Cade Webber in action as he’s the kind of shutdown, defensive player that the team could use. In his first two games as part of the Maple Leafs system, he didn’t disappoint one bit as head coach John Gruden spoke highly of his impact after the first game.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Pyramid – Start of 2024-25

Webber showcased his defensive awareness and instincts. He was defending rushes really well and his 6-foot-6, 194-pound frame allowed him to effectively cut down lanes and pressure opponents. He was intense and played with great poise within his own zone as he always had the inside track positionally and blocked shots. Even offensively, he was smooth on his breakouts and even saw those opportunities to join the attack when he had the chance. He even assisted on Roni Hirvonen’s 1-0 goal in the second game. He was impressive during the showcase and should be a pillar for the Toronto Marlies this season.

Fraser Minten

Centring the top line for the Maple Leafs, Minten was extremely effective as a 200-foot centre. Already with pro experience under his belt, he’s also looking to crack the roster and this showcase is evident of that.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

He was a constant factor in all situations; scoring on the power play, killing penalties and being a nuisance to go up against at five-on-five with his energetic style of play and physicality. He found the scoresheet in game one while also scoring the shootout winner and even had a strong defensive effort to negate a scoring chance in overtime after Cowan gave the puck away. The intensity, drive and work ethic showed every shift and he never gave up on a play.

https://twitter.com/nickbarden/status/1835042167598829582?s=46

He looked to have sustained a foot injury in the second game. He didn’t return as he was held out for precautionary reasons as his focus shifts to becoming a full-time NHLer.

Jacob Quillan

If there was one player that was overlooked, it was Jacob Quillan. Every time he stepped onto the ice, he wanted to make something happen. He was impactful with his speed and agility and showed a great ability to hunt down and engage in loose puck battles. When Minten was out with an injury, he took over the top centre role.

Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac Bobcats (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Although he may not have found the scoresheet, Quillan made his presence felt as he was involved in all three zones and had some decent scoring chances. He played with great pace and energy, something that would be a great addition to the Maple Leafs bottom-six. He’s looking to make a statement during training camp and the showcase should be a big confidence boost for him.

Topi Niemelä

Topi Niemelä was very impressive in the two games played, as he was an offensive juggernaut from the blue line. After a rookie season where he had 39 points in 68 games with the Marlies, he looked to have found another gear as he approaches his second pro season.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz Could Be Team X-Factor This Season

Niemelä recorded five assists in the two games, as everything he threw at the net seemed to find its way through for rebound opportunities. Whether it was on net or just missed it, someone was there to locate the puck and bury their chance. Everything he did was so effortless as he was the main offensive point producer. He showed great patience with the puck to evade pressure and was confident with his decision making. These two games are a good starting point for him as he continues to push his way forward as a two-way, mobile defender for the Maple Leafs.

Honourable Mentions

– Hirvonen made an offensive impact in the second game, scoring twice on very similar plays. On both goals, he crashed the net for a rebound and capitalized as he was in the right place at the right time.

– Grebenkin didn’t look out of place on the top line. He was competitive, had the edge in battles along the boards and made a number of smart plays. He didn’t play in the second game, which could be to keep him fresh for camp. With his pro experience, he could be in the fight for a roster spot.

– Both Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov faced a lot of difficult shots in both games. Hildeby made a number of dangerous saves and Akhtyamov showed great composure in the crease. There were a lot of deflected shots, though Akhtyamov stayed with it, tracking the puck very well. Both goalies were fantastic and could form a strong tandem for the Marlies.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

– Noah Chadwick had a quiet couple of games, but in a good way. He was competitive, effective with his breakouts and provided a steady presence to shut things down within his own zone. Expect him to have a strong season for the Kamloops Blazers.

The Maple Leafs top prospects made their case and stood out with even some other names grabbing everyone’s attention. With the focus shifting to training camp, these prospects are definitely worth keeping an eye on from here on out.