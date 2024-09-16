Around the World of Hockey: Söderström, Hirose, Niemeläinen

The NHL has been ramping up for another big season after an entertaining offseason, but we will be taking a look outside of the NHL today. In this edition of Around The World of Hockey, Victor Söderström is taking his talents overseas after failing to reach an agreement with the Utah Hockey Club, Taro Hirose takes his services away from the American Hockey League (AHL), and Markus Niemeläinen has found himself a new home.

Victor Söderström Signs 2-Year Deal in SHL

There have been rumors surrounding Söderström for a while as he and the Utah Hockey Club had been in talks about a new contract. As a restricted free agent (RFA), he was sitting in free agency awaiting a new contract, and never got one, nor did he receive an offer sheet from another team. As confirmed by a recent report, Söderström has decided to sign a two-year contract with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Victor Soderstrom, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Söderström was the 11th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and has spent the majority of his career in the AHL. Over parts of four seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners, he scored 16 goals and added 66 assists for 82 points through 170 games which comes out to a 0.48 points-per-game average. Over just 53 games in the NHL, he scored one goal and added 10 assists for 11 points which comes out to a 0.21 points-per-game average. A fresh start in Sweden could be exactly what he needs to rejuvenate his career and potentially return to the NHL.

Taro Hirose Signs In DEL

Another longtime AHL forward, Hirose has decided to sign in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany with EHC Munich. At 28 years old, he has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL. In 248 games, he scored 50 goals and added 151 assists for 201 points which comes out to a 0.81 points-per-game average. In just 60 NHL games, he scored four goals and added 16 assists for 20 points which comes out to a 0.33 points-per-game average.

This will be Hirose’s first time playing outside of North America. He grew up playing in Calgary, Alberta and worked his way up. He played two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks before joining Michigan State University in the NCAA. Hirose’s brother, Akito, is currently a Vancouver Canucks prospect who is expected to play in the AHL this season.

Markus Niemeläinen Heads to Germany

Former Edmonton Oiler, Niemeläinen is headed back to Europe as he inked a one-year contract with Eisbären Berlin in the DEL in Germany. Once a promising defensive prospect, he never panned out with the Oilers and they opted to let him go as new players and younger defenders took over their blue line. They selected Niemeläinen in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 63rd overall after a strong two-way showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Saginaw Spirit.

At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, Niemeläinen will head to Germany in hopes of revamping his play and carving out a solid career. Over parts of four seasons in the AHL, he scored seven goals and added 19 assists for 26 points through 120 games which comes out to a 0.22 points-per-game average. He only played 43 games in the NHL notching just one assist.

This won’t be Niemeläinen’s first stint in Europe, as he had played in the Liiga in Finland over parts of four seasons, where he scored three goals and added 15 assists for 18 points through 161 games.

As the 2024-25 hockey season inches closer, be sure to continue tuning into The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the world of hockey, as well as the NHL.