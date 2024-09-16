Ottawa Senators’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

After a few seasons of mediocrity and missed playoffs, the Ottawa Senators are looking for a breakthrough in 2024-25. With a mix of new faces and existing talent, the Sens have built a team that could either remain in NHL obscurity or finally make some noise. Here’s a look at five best-case scenarios that would help Ottawa make a serious playoff push this season.

Best-Case Scenario 1: Linus Ullmark Becomes Ottawa’s Goaltending Leader

The Senators made a bold move by acquiring 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark in the offseason. While recent goalies like Matt Murray and Joonas Korpisalo struggled in Ottawa, Ullmark brings an elite pedigree. The best-case scenario is that he delivers at least 90% of what he did in Boston, where he posted a league-best 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Related: 5 Burning Questions for the Ottawa Senators in 2024-25

If Ullmark can stay healthy and log 55-60 starts, Ottawa will have a rock-solid backstop capable of keeping them in games even when the offense lags. His ability to steal games on any night could also bring much-needed stability to a team that has struggled defensively in recent years.

Best-Case Scenario 2: Tim Stützle Rediscovers His Scoring Touch

Tim Stützle’s 2023-24 season wasn’t poor, but it dropped from his breakout season the year earlier. The German forward scored just 19 goals last season compared to 39 the year before, a sign that injuries may have held him back. This season, the Senators need him fully healthy and back to his dynamic self.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A best-case scenario sees Stützle scoring 35-40 goals and leading the charge for the Senators’ offense. If he can return to his explosive form and pair well with captain Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux on the top line, Ottawa could have one of the most dangerous first units in the league. His playmaking and ability to drive the puck deep into the offensive zone could also fuel a top-10 power play.

Best-Case Scenario 3: The Defence Stays Healthy and Tightens Up

Last season, Ottawa’s defensive struggles were glaring. Despite adding Jakob Chychrun at the trade deadline, they finished among the league’s worst in giveaways and goals against. With Chychrun gone and Nick Jensen brought in, the Senators have retooled their defensive core around Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson.

Related: Linus Ullmark’s New Mask Honours Senators Rich Goalie History

The best-case scenario is that the revamped top-four of Chabot-Jensen and Sanderson-Artem Zub stays healthy and gels quickly. Jensen’s veteran presence should complement Chabot’s offensive game while Sanderson continues to evolve as a future star. Together, they could form one of the league’s best two-way defense pairings, allowing Ottawa to reduce its goals drastically.

Best-Case Scenario 4: Josh Norris Stays Healthy and Contributes

Josh Norris has the potential to be a game-changer for the Senators, but injuries have derailed his last two seasons. He’s had multiple surgeries on his shoulder, and his long-term health is a question mark. If Norris stays healthy for an entire season, he could emerge as a critical goal scorer again.

Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At his best, Norris is a sniper who can pot 30-plus goals, particularly lethal on the power play. His shot, combined with the playmaking abilities of new addition David Perron and returning star Drake Batherson, gives Ottawa a potent second line. The added depth will allow the team to stack its top line with Tkachuk, Stützle, and Giroux while maintaining a formidable second unit.

In a best-case scenario, Norris stays healthy, leading to career highs in goals and points while keeping Shane Pinto in a shutdown role rather than needing to overextend him offensively.

Best-Case Scenario 5: Travis Green Establishes a Winning Culture

The reaction was mixed when the Senators hired Travis Green as their new head coach. Green’s record in Vancouver (133-147-4) was underwhelming, but much of that can be attributed to the Canucks’ rebuild and internal issues. In Ottawa, Green can start fresh and build a winning culture.

Related: Senators Solidify an Identity: Building Around Brady Tkachuk’s Grit

The best-case scenario for the Senators would be Green implementing a system that prioritizes defense and allows their offensive stars to thrive. If he can get his players into a structured, responsible game, the Senators could shake off their notorious slow starts and become a more consistent team.

Green is also known for putting players through grueling camps, which may be what this team needs to improve their conditioning and competitiveness. A well-conditioned, disciplined Senators team under Green could surprise many doubters this season.

The Bottom Line for the Senators

The Senators’ 2024-25 season could go in many directions. They have the talent to be a playoff contender, but health, coaching, and depth will all play significant roles. If everything breaks right—the goaltending stabilizes, stars stay healthy, the defense improves, and their new head coach, Green, successfully reshapes the culture—the Senators could emerge as a dangerous sleeper team in the Eastern Conference.