Maple Leafs’ Fraser Minten Showing Promise at Prospect Showdown

The Prospect Showdown is where fans get to see the up-and-coming prospects on their team and see what the future could be like for their franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been ramping up for their new campaign with signings to bolster their roster, but they also have some promising prospects who could make a splash at the NHL level sooner rather than later. One of those prospects is forward Fraser Minten, who has looked comfortable alongside other top prospects and could be ready to make a full-time jump to the NHL this season.

The 20-year-old was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs after a strong showing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers. Minten scored 20 goals in his draft year and added 35 assists for 55 points through 67 games. The 2022-23 campaign was even more impressive as he scored 31 goals and added 36 assists for 67 points through 57 games. Last season was a massive step forward for Minten, who earned the opportunity to play four games with the Maple Leafs before being sent back to the WHL. Last season between the Blazers and Saskatoon Blades, he scored 22 goals and added 26 assists for 48 points through 43 games.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Minten has a real chance to make the Maple Leafs’ opening-night lineup. He has shown improvement during the Prospect Showdown with confidence in his offensive game and defensive abilities. With lots of opportunities available, as well as a new head coach in Craig Berube, Minten is set up well to make the team out of training camp and become a full-time NHL forward. His play during the Showdown should be a strong indication of the positive step forward in his development, and it seems now that the spot is his to lose.

With just four games under his belt at the NHL level, Minten is eligible for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the best rookie. While the early favourites are Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov, Minten could be a dark horse contender for the trophy. If Minten is open to playing on the left wing this season, he could start as high as the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, which gives him a huge advantage.

While he isn’t going to be a favourite for the trophy by any means, his skills could allow him to get noticed as one of the league’s top rookies, especially playing alongside two fellow stars who are proven offensive producers. Even if Minten starts the season as a centerman and works his way up from the bottom-six forward group, he could still find a way to boost their production and be an X-factor for the Maple Leafs this season.

Minten Suffers Injury During Prospect Showdown

Minten took a hard hit against the Montreal Canadiens from David Reinbacher, but he did get up and skate off on his own power. Hopefully, it’s not something that lingers and causes him to be out long-term, but it’s not ideal that one of the top prospects has gone down with an injury and may not be able to continue showcasing himself as he looks to earn a roster spot.

Minten was favouring his left foot, per @ToddCrocker on the broadcast. — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) September 15, 2024

Depending on the severity of the injury, Minten could be shut down until training camp. It’s always unfortunate to see someone go down, even if it is just minor. Luckily, there is plenty of time to recover before the season gets underway, so he shouldn’t lose his opportunity to make the team. For precautionary reasons, it seems as though he was held out of the remainder of the game against the Canadiens on Sunday (Sept. 15).

If this is the last we’ve seen of Minten at the Showdown, he has done enough to impress in the short time he played. His hands and defensive IQ have improved since last season, and it’s clear he’s taken strides offensively and with his skating ability. Hopefully, he can recover quickly and come back strong for the start of the 2024-25 season.