James van Riemsdyk Signs 1-Year Deal with Blue Jackets

James van Riemsdyk has signed a one-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets reportedly worth $900,000. The 35-year-old veteran isn’t at the same level we saw from him early in his career, but he’s still a solid role player who can do a great job as a middle-six forward for his new organization.

Veteran Presence

These days, you can’t expect much more than 10-15 goals per season from van Riemsdyk as he’s fallen off a bit from his days scoring 36 for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2017-18 season. With that being said, as a third-line winger that’s still serviceable and he brings a lot of experience to the table as well. He hasn’t won any hardware over the course of his career, but he’s had some great seasons over the years, specifically during his time in Toronto. He also played well as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers and even with the Boston Bruins last season.

During the 2023-24 season, van Riemsdyk scored 11 goals and had 27 assists for a total of 38 points in 71 games. Averaging about half a point per game is pretty respectable for a third-line player.

Fit With Columbus

van Riemsdyk is far from a superstar, but he’s an effective addition who can still contribute offensively and in front of the net. He’s best suited for a third-line role at this point, and that’s likely where he’ll slot in for the Blue Jackets. As a 35-year-old who has never lifted the Stanley Cup, his goal for the remainder of his career seems clear. He’s almost certainly not going to accomplish that in Columbus this season, but a strong performance with the Blue Jackets would make him perfect trade bait at the deadline.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Blue Jackets may play him higher up the lineup as a veteran presence for players like Adam Fantilli, or if new head coach Dean Evason breaks up the Russian line, someone like Kirill Marchenko.

Overall, the addition of van Riemsdyk gives the Blue Jackets a body that can fill a position of need over the course of the season. He’ll likely be on the move once again at the trade deadline, which will allow them to add another asset into the mix in a few months time.