Expectations for Maple Leafs’ Cowan Should be Reasonable in Pursuit of Roster Spot

It’s pretty obvious that the one prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs system that continues to generate a lot of buzz, is 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan. A surprise selection at the time, Cowan was absolutely dominant in his age group last season.

The 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League regular season MVP with 96 points in 54 games and playoff MVP with 34 points in 18 games, Cowan’s play suggests that maybe he could be ready to take the next step into the NHL. However, where he can play next season is a difficult one as he isn’t eligible to play in the American Hockey League if he isn’t ready for the NHL. Maple Leaf fans are going to be keeping a close watch on him this season as he continues to take massive strides with his development. The top prospect in the organization isn’t a top end generational talent by any means, but he is going to be an important piece for the team.

The hype surrounding Cowan is there, considering that he could be one of the surprise picks that can definitely pan out. However, expectations for him need to be tempered and not exceed big heights if and when he does make the NHL.

Cowan Up to the Task?

If there’s one thing you can’t overlook with Cowan’s game, is that his confidence is sky high and always has the ability to be driven. It’s shown every step of the way with the London Knights before and after the draft. He elevated his play during the 2023 playoffs to get noticed, he went on a 42-game point streak that spanned the regular season and postseason, represented Canada at the World Junior Championship and finished seventh in OHL scoring.

The qualities that stood out when the Maple Leafs drafted him were on display every time he stepped onto the ice. Now, that confidence has followed him going into his second NHL training camp as he looks to make the roster full time. When you watched him last season, his play does appear to be ready for him to make the transition to the NHL.

Although, there are some questions that come into play as he looks to solidify an NHL roster spot. It should be noted that Cowan needs to continue taking steps with his defensive game in regards to his approach and positioning when dealing with plays without the puck. He’s already a responsible player overall given how he’s always helping out on the back-check and is essential on the penalty kill, but you can always learn to adapt and improve in all aspects of the game.

Even though Cowan’s 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he has shown to hold his own in physical engagements and winning battles. However, that’s at the junior level. The NHL is a whole new ball game when it comes to the intensity, battles and engagements. He already thinks the game well, but the added strength, awareness and positioning is going to help him make the roster and not head back to junior.

Cowan’s still learning and adapting along the way, but he’s doing it the right way and that’s important to note.

Production and Roster Spot

If and when Cowan makes the NHL, everyone should know that his production isn’t going to be anywhere near it was at junior. He isn’t going to jump in and put up 60 points instantly, but depending on where he is on the roster, he could have substantial effect in regards to his offensive impact. Over time, it could get there, but seeing him adjust and adapt is going to be more important than points.

Ideally, Cowan would be a potential top-six option for this team, given how he can be an energetic and impactful centre and winger. Seeing as he can play both positions, he’s going to have to steal a spot from someone. Though that may be tough as the Maple Leafs are pretty much set roster wise, especially in the top-six. Newly appointed captain Auston Matthews and John Tavares are the two centres and Max Domi and Matthew Knies are the best choices on the left side. If you put him on the right side, it’s tough to knock off Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

Which brings us to the bottom-six. Cowan most likely would benefit from time in a third line role. But with David Kämpf or Pontus Holmberg being the centres and a number of established wingers in the NHL like Calle Järnkrok and Bobby McMann, he may be in tough to be in that spot. The possibility of losing Nick Robertson could make Cowan’s path to the NHL easier, but he’s still behind other names. It wouldn’t be wise to have him in a fourth line role where the minutes will be minimal and he could be in and out of the lineup frequently.

If that is the case, it would be better to send him back to the OHL, tear it up for one more season and represent Canada at the World Junior Championship again. If Cowan isn’t in a middle-six role for the Maple Leafs there really isn’t any sense in wasting a season of his development in the NHL.

Given how Cowan played last season, he’s definitely feeling confident heading into the 2024-25 season. Obviously, his main objective is to make the Maple Leafs. Considering the hype around him because of last season, we need to remember he’s still young, developing and learning along the way.

Which is why expectations should be tempered with Cowan, much like Knies when he made the jump after being a strong player in the NCAA. The promise is definitely there for Cowan, there just needs to be patience as gets to the point of being a full-time NHLer.