3 Providence Bruins Who Can Make NHL Roster in 2024-25

We are just over a month away from the start of the Boston Bruins 2024 Rookie Camp, to be followed by training camp for the entire team just a week later. It seems that more often than not, there is a player on the opening night roster that not many expected to be there coming into camp. Last year, that player was Matthew Poitras, who both made the team and made an immediate impact after putting together a stellar preseason. Here are four players who have a legitimate chance of making the Bruins roster this season despite spending the majority of 2023-24 in Providence.

Brandon Bussi

Brandon Bussi is perhaps the most likely Providence Bruin to make the NHL roster this season, and for obvious reasons. Despite having several stellar campaigns in the American Hockey League (AHL) over the last few years, the Bruins had no space for him on the roster with two of the ten best goalies in the league sitting as 1A and 1B in their lineup.

The opening night backup position figures to be a battle that will occur during training camp between Bussi and newly-acquired Joonas Korpisalo. Unless Korpisalo wins the backup job and plays exceedingly well to begin the season, it would be surprising if the Bruins did not give Bussi at least a shot to prove himself at the NHL level. He has been as solid as they come in Providence over the past two seasons, posting a .913 and .924 save percentage over the past two seasons, respectively.

Fabian Lysell

It seems like it is now or never for Fabian Lysell. The 21-year-old first-round pick has not yet gotten the chance to play in an NHL game. He has the skill set to become a consistent presence in the Bruins’ top six, and there is a ripe opportunity for him to earn that spot out of training camp. If he earns himself an opportunity, Lysell will likely play alongside veterans Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle on the team’s second line.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lysell is an all-around playmaker. He is nifty and quick, and has all the raw talent to be an impact player, especially if given the opportunity to play alongside linemates like those in the Bruins’ top six. Last season in Providence he put up 15 goals and 50 points in 56 games. One main concern with Lysell is his ability to stay healthy. At 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, he is undersized. That combined with his fast style of play has led to some large collisions, one of which sidelined him for the tail end of last season as the result of a concussion. If he earns himself a roster spot and can stay healthy, however, the sky is the limit.

Georgii Merkulov

One more member of the Providence Bruins who could make an impact on the NHL team this season is Georgii Merkulov. A playing style not unlike Lysell, Merkulov also has a top-six skill set. He scored 30 goals on his way to nearly a point-per-game season in Providence in 2023-24, and he earned himself a shot at the NHL roster. Merkulov’s time in Boston last season seemed doomed to fail: he played on the fourth line for the majority of his time on ice, and was given just over 40 minutes of playing time in his four-game stint. Most of his shifts started in the defensive zone. Merkulov is three years older than Lysell and seems a little further along in his development, so if Lysell fails to make an impression during training camp, look for Merkulov to get a shot in the Bruins’ top six at the beginning of this season.

Call Ups

The Bruins saw a fair amount of turnover this offseason, with key departures like Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark. Some of the resulting gaps were addressed in free agency, however, we should expect that there will be opportunities for AHLers to prove their worth at the highest level. Look for Bussi, Lysell, and Merkulov as potential candidates to step up and make an impact for the Bruins in 2024-25.