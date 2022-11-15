Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More

Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.

Svedebäck Impressing Early in Freshman Season at Providence College

The Bruins have two prospects playing at Providence College in second line center Riley Duran and goaltender Philip Svedeback. Duran has got most of the headlines because of his hot start to the season, but Svedebäck is quietly having a very strong freshman season for the Friars.

In 11 games this season, Svedebäck is 6-2-1 with a 2.48 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%). The Friars dropped both games of their weekend series with the University of Connecticut in a shootout, but the 117th pick in the fourth round of the 2021 Entry Draft helped his team remain unbeaten in Hockey East at 4-0-3. On Nov. 11, he made 26 saves, including two late in the second period on back-to-back breakaways while UConn while shorthanded. One night later, he stopped 20 shots, four in the shootout against the Huskies helping his team collect two points in the standings.

Over the last couple of drafts, the Bruins have selected goalies for depth and right now, Svedebäck has played well in his first collegiate season.

Lauko & Lysell Continue to Impress in Providence

Not only are the Bruins off to a strong start in Boston, but so are the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). They are 10-1-1 with two wins over the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 11 and 13 and two of their promising prospects, Jakub Lauko and Fabian Lysell, had a hand in both wins.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lauko scored his first two goals of the season with one in each game for the P-Bruins. His goal on Nov. 13 was a nice shot with a backhander from the right circle. He played well in his time up in Boston before being sent down, but as other young players might do, he has refused to put his down and continues to shine for Providence coach Ryan Mougenel who said, “It was good to see Lauko get on the board and build off what he’s built from training camp and first couple of games in the NHL”.

Lysell, the Bruins’ top prospect, scored his fourth goal of the season on Nov. 11 on a nice shot after a cross-crease pass. His ability to receive a pass and quickly release a shot is impressive. He is working on other aspects of his game, but make no mistake about it, he’s not too far from the NHL. In 13 AHL games, Lysell has 11 points on four goals and seven assists.

Harrison Continues to Produce for Oshawa

Last season, Brett Harrison had a breakout season for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL with 27 goals and 34 assists. This season, Harrison has started slow, but the 85th overall pick in the 2021 Draft is starting to get his feet under him and he is on pace for 38 goals. In 11 games, he has six goals and two assists.

Brett Harrison, Oshawa Generals (Ian Goodall/Goodall Media Inc)

Against the Ottawa 67’s on Nov. 11, Harrison showed off his quick hands when he scored a second-period goal. He took a pass in the right circle and quickly turned toward the goal scoring on a wrist shot under the crossbar. One of four centers taken in the last two drafts by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney, Harrison was projected to be picked higher than the third round and Boston is hoping he can develop into an NHL center.

Poitras Averaging Over a Point-Per-Game for Guelph

Speaking of centers picked in the last two drafts, Matthew Poitras was the Bruins’ first selection of the 2022 Draft in Montreal. The talented right-shot is off to another strong start to the season for the Guelph Storm in the OHL averaging over a point a game through the first 14.

Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm (Gar Fitzgerald / Guelph Storm)

In 2021-22, Poitras had 21 goals and 29 assists in 68 games for the Storm and he is on pace to top both of those numbers. On Nov. 11 against the Sudbury Wolves in a 6-3 loss, Poitras had a pair of assists. He has four goals and 11 assists this season, with one of his goals and six of his assists coming on the power play. Against the Sarnia Sting in a 3-2 shootout loss, Poitras scored his fourth goal when he buried a cross-ice pass into an open net.

Puck movement does not get much prettier than this 🥵



There are some positive performances coming out of Providence with some of the younger players, while veterans like Chris Wagner, Jack Ahcan, and Oskar Steen who have had some success in the NHL are a vital part of the development of younger players. Harrison and Poitras’ development is also key in the OHL as center depth in the organization is something that is going to be needed in the not-too-distant future.